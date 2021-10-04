CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Herding Cats: Will PM Bennett Manage to Get his Left-Right Coalition Past the Budget Vote?

By David Israel
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second session of the 24th Knesset opened on Sunday, and the Lapid-Bennett coalition is consumed by the relentless effort to keep things together through the November budget vote. If they get the budget, it would mean two more years of secure operations, including the moment sometime in the spring of 2023 when Naftali Bennett hands the wheel to Yair Lapid. If they fail to pass a budget next month, well, it would mean the end of this government, new elections, and subsequently the end of several political careers among the nice men and women around the cabinet table.

Comments / 0

The Jewish Press

Taking a Jab at Netanyahu’s Government, Lapid Says He will Prioritize Relations with Diaspora Jewry

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Israel’s government would highly prioritize its relationship with Diaspora Jews, differentiating itself from the government of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He made the statements during a Jewish Federations of North America virtual Leadership Lab, where he was interviewed by Mark Wilf, chair of...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Rechavam ‘Gandhi’ Ze’evi Remembered, 20 Years After Murder by Terrorists

Israel’s Knesset held a special session on Wednesday to mark the twentieth year since the terrorist assassination of former Tourism Minister Rechavam “Gandhi” Ze’evi, although most of the lawmakers chose not to attend – including MKs from Blue and White, Labor, Yesh Atid, Meretz, Ra’am and the Joint Arab List.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Bill Limiting Prime Minister’s Term Tabled by Minister Gideon Sa’ar

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar tabled a bill Monday to limit the tenure of an Israeli prime minister to a maximum of eight years. However, the law would not apply retroactively: as a result, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could conceivably serve eight more years as Israel’s leader if he wins another election.
MIDDLE EAST
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Benny Gantz
The Jewish Press

Itamar Ben-Gvir Visits Arab Village of Kafr Qassem

Two opposition members of the Knesset, May Golan (Likud) and Itamar Ben-Gvir, chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party (National Zionists) visited the police station in the Arab village of Kafr Qassem in central Israel today. The visit came after last Friday’s assault on Israeli police officers who were attempting to enter the town’s municipal building on police business. The police were attacked by private Islamic militia.
MIDDLE EAST
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Germany’s Merkel to visit Israel next week, PM Bennett says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Israel next week for a farewell visit before her expected departure from office after 16 years in power, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday. Merkel had cancelled a planned Aug. 28-30 trip to Israel, citing the tense situation...
POLITICS
Cleveland Jewish News

In the footsteps of his predecessors, Bennett aims to change paradigms

“Hands out of your pockets, sir!” barked a U.S. Secret Service agent at a bewildered pedestrian as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett walked down the Fifth Avenue sidewalk in New York City, accompanied by a large entourage of Secret Service and Shin Bet agents, aides and reporters. A long motorcade of Black Secret Service Suburbans and police cars rolled alongside with blue lights flashing, keeping pace with the walkers.
U.S. POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Mossad Samples DNA of Body in Lebanon, Hoping It’s Ron Arad

Israel’s international intelligence agency, the Mossad, sampled DNA from a body in Lebanon during an operation last month to determine whether the remains belonged to missing Air Force navigator Ron Arad. Sources told the Saudi news site Al Arabiya that the Mossad carried out two security operations in the past...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Coalition Government#Knesset#Heterogenic Assembly#Blue White#Israeli
The Independent

Security forces vote in Iraq's general election

Iraqi security personnel across the country cast their ballots Friday, two days before the rest of the nation votes in parliamentary elections.The vote is being held six months before schedule, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi when he assumed office in 2020. He is seeking to appease anti-government protesters who rose up in October 2019 in Baghdad and Iraq’s south.Friday's so-called “special voting” two days ahead of the election is meant to free police and soldiers so they can provide security on Election Day. A government advisor for election affairs, Hussein al-Hendawi, said more than 1.5 million security personnel were eligible to vote, as well as 120,126 displaced persons and hundreds of hospital patients and prisoners. There are 3,449 candidates vying for 329 seats in parliament in Sunday’s vote, which will be the fifth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.More than 24 million of Iraq’s estimated 38 million people are eligible to vote.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Israel, Palestinian militants use bodies as bargaining chips

More than a year after his son was killed by Israeli forces under disputed circumstances in the occupied West Bank, Mustafa Erekat is still seeking his remains.It is one of dozens of cases in which Israel is holding the remains of Palestinians killed in conflict, citing the need to deter attacks and potentially exchange them for the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip The Palestinians and human rights groups view the practice of holding bodies as a form of collective punishment that inflicts further suffering on bereaved families.“They...
MILITARY
BBC

German elections: 'Kingmaker' parties back centre-left coalition talks

Ten days after Germany's centre-left Social Democrats won parliamentary elections, the Greens and pro-business liberals have agreed to start exploratory coalition talks with them. Thursday's talks with the "kingmakers" mean centre-left leader Olaf Scholz is a step closer to the job of chancellor. It is a blow to the conservatives'...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
AFP

Thousands of Gazans apply for Israeli work permits

Thousands of Gazans applied Wednesday for work permits for Israel, which has been reopening its gates to labourers from the Palestinian enclave following the latest war in May.  Israel has since been easing restrictions on the Palestinian enclave, including reopening crossings, expanding the fishing zone and permitting the entry of certain goods.
ADVOCACY
The Jewish Press

Muslim High Court Nominee Facing Accusations of Terror Support

Judge Khaled Kabub, a High Court of Justice nominee, is facing accusations that he met with supporters of terrorism, participated in an event that supported terrorism, and was honored at the event. Kabub, currently a Tel Aviv Magistrate’s judge and who may become Israel’s first Muslim High Court Justice, is...
MIDDLE EAST
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Party that narrowly won German vote wants quick coalition

BERLIN — (AP) — The party that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc pushed Monday for a quick agreement on a coalition government amid concerns that Europe’s biggest economy could be in for weeks of uncertainty after an election that failed to set a clear direction. Olaf Scholz,...
POLITICS
Washington Post

The Trump threat may soon get worse. Here’s the under-the-radar reason for it.

The sunny reading of the threat posed by Donald Trump goes like this: Yes, Trump hatched multiple schemes to overturn the 2020 election, but their implausibility, his incompetence and the unwillingness of Republicans to play along suggest there’s little to fear from a rerun in 2024. We should hope that’s...
POTUS
The Independent

Scandal-ridden Babis, named in Pandora Papers, still set to win election

The Czech public began voting on Friday to choose their new leader, and despite a series of scandals, prime minister Andrej Babis is set to win the race to the top office.The latest polls show that his Ano (Yes) party could win at least 25 per cent of the 200 seats in the lower house of parliament, possibly enough to build a new coalition government.But Mr Babis may have to overcome potential stumbling blocks to retain power in the form of possible rival centre-right and centre-left coalitions, and a far-right party that is scrambling for the role of kingmaker in...
POLITICS
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Jewish Press

Ayelet Shaked to UAE Media: No Current Plans to Discuss Palestinian Conflict

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said the government does not plan on discussing the establishment of a Palestinian state during the tenure of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett or of Yair Lapid if he takes over according to the rotation agreement. Shaked, who is on a visit to the United...
MIDDLE EAST

