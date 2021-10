BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Lauren from Winthrop says, “I developed painful swelling in my armpit after getting the Pfizer booster last week. Is this common?” Yes, this can happen after any vaccination. That’s because your lymph nodes are where a lot of the action takes place when you mount an immune response and produce antibodies to fight infection, so the ones closest to the site of the injection can get swollen and tender, in this case, in your armpit or above your collarbone on...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO