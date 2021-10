The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team hosted the Crookston Invitational on Saturday and they split their four matches taking fourth place. The other seven participating teams were Clearbrook-Gonvick, Climax-Fisher, Northome-Kelliher, Bagley, Stephen-Argyle, East Grand Forks, and Warroad. “As the day went on we got pretty tired after Homecoming week and the dance last night so we were pretty tired by the end of it,” explained Pirates Head Coach Katie Engelstad.

13 DAYS AGO