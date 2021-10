After a hard conference loss on Monday vs. New Pal, the Bears were looking to turn the tide with this non-conference match against Greenwood. The battle would go back and forth with opportunities for both teams, but the score would remain 0-0 at the half. The Bears would secure stronger possession play in the second half and get some more looks on goal, but shots would come up short. The final outcome of the game would be a 0-0 tie. Bears are now 8-4-2 for the season as they prepare for their last season home game, a Pink Out Senior Night conference game on Saturday Oct. 2nd vs. Yorktown at 6:00pm.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO