Recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see a significant and permanent increase to their benefits beginning this month. Under a major revision to the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan, which calculates how much money an individual needs to buy enough food to live a healthy life, average benefits for food stamps will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels, and will remain that way indefinitely for the roughly 42 million SNAP recipients in the US.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO