CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BT expects to partner with Sky still on fibre- source

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - BT expects Sky to need to use the telecom provider as its partner for full fibre services, after a media report said the pay-TV group was set to back Virgin Media O2’s fibre rollout, a person familiar with the situation said.

The report in the Sunday Telegraph sent shares in BT down 8% in early trading on Monday. However the source said that while Sky may keep its options open to take some volume to Virgin, it was still expected to use BT too.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far-reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

UK Retail Group Urges Cut on ‘Excessive’ Shops Tax

British Retail Consortium is urging UK’s treasury head to include a shops tax cut in the Autumn 2021 budget. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
The Independent

Retail footfall down a fifth on pre-pandemic with ‘sustained weakness’ in sector

Footfall in Scottish retailers last month was down by a fifth on the same period pre-pandemic as the country saw the biggest drop in shoppers in the UK outside of London.Footfall in Scotland dropped by 19.9% in September compared to the same month in 2019, compared to the UK average decline of 16.8%.In shopping centres only, the drop was 30% in September in Scotland, according to figures from the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) and retail analysis platform Sensormatic IQ.Industry bosses have expressed concern over the “stark figures”, with the “sustained weakness” in shoppers on high streets a worrying sign before...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
The Independent

UK energy crisis: Bills may soar 30% in 2022, as Ofgem warns more firms will collapse as prices spiral

Energy bills could rise further in the UK next year, analysts have warned, after research showed volatile gas prices and the potential collapse of more suppliers could push the price cap up to about £1,660 come summer.The forecast is around 30 per cent higher than the record £1,277 figure set for winter 2021-22, which began at the start of October, according to research agency Cornwall Insight.It comes as the chair of energy regulator Ofgem warned of “significant” price rises and more company failures in light of soaring gas prices.Speaking at the Energy UK conference on Thursday, at what he...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fudzilla

BT and Tosh build quantum-secured metro fibre optic network

Beware the potentially dead or alive quantum kitty. UK ISP BT and partner Toshiba have today announced that they intend to build the “world’s first” quantum-secured metro fibre optic network between commercial sites in London. The system will adopt ultra-secure communications via the use of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Sky reportedly in talks to invest in Virgin Media O2 fibre rollout

Sky is reportedly in talks with Virgin Media O2 to become an investor in the latter’s roll out of full fibre. The Telegraph says a deal with Sky that would help create a genuine challenger to Openreach, BT’s open access network division, is said to be “close”. The paper also says Vodafone and TalkTalk have been approached about becoming wholesale customers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fibre#Uk#Bt#Virgin Media O2#The Sunday Telegraph
ShareCast

Virgin Media O2 ups pressure on BT with Sky talks - report

According to the Sunday Telegraph, Sky is in talks with Virgin Media O2 about using its full-fibre network. There were few details on either the timeframe or the nature of the investment, but the report still unnerved investors in the telecoms giant. By 1130 BST shares in the blue-chip were off 7% at 148.3p, having touched fallen to as low as 146.9p earlier in the session.
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

BT shares fall on rumours of Sky defection to Virgin

A recent report claimed Sky is turning towards VMO2 for its fibre needs, but BT insists its relationship with Sky is still fine. The rumour comes courtesy of the Sunday Telegraph in a piece headlined ‘Sky closes in on broadband investment deal with Virgin Media O2’. The rest of it is behind a paywall but the long and short of it is that Sky is thinking of investing in the VMO2 fibre roll out, which ultimately suggests that’s where it will derive its fixed-line network rather than Openreach, which is currently the case.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. cable giant could spoil BT’s fibre party

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - BT’s (BT.L) hopes for UK broadband domination may face serious U.S. competition. The telecommunications operator’s shares fell 7% on Monday after the Sunday Telegraph reported that pay-TV operator Sky, owned by $263 billion Comcast (CMCSA.O), wants to invest in Virgin Media O2, the closest rival to BT’s Openreach network read more .
ECONOMY
The Independent

Lateral flow tests replacing PCRs: the mystery deepens

Vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK are no closer to knowing when they will be allowed to take a cheap, swift lateral flow test rather than a slow and expensive PCR.The health secretary, Sajid Javid is quoted in today’s Department for Transport announcement as saying: “We’re now making it easier and cheaper for people to travel by allowing fully vaccinated travellers from non-red list countries to use lateral flow tests on day two of arrival, as long as they provide proof of use.”Yet the government continues to give only “late October” as the target – “with the ambition remaining to have this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

The Queen to launch baton relay for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Queen’s Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be launched by the head of state from Buckingham Palace.From the forecourt of her official London home, the Queen will place her message in the baton before Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox carries the symbol on the first leg of its journey.The relay of 7,500 bearers will take the baton on a 90,000-mile journey to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth over 294 days.The baton relay launch is the Queen’s first major engagement at Buckingham Palace since the pandemic began.The monarch’s message will be automatically sealed in...
SPORTS
Reuters

UAE expected to raise around $3 billion with debut bonds - sources

DUBAI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates federal government is expected to raise between $3 billion and $3.5 billion from its debut bond sale, which will comprise three tranches denominated in U.S. dollars, two sources close to the deal said on Monday. While the federal government has never issued bonds before,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Royal Mail to recruit 20,000 seasonal workers for Christmas

Royal Mail is hiring around 20,000 temporary workers in the coming months to cope with demand during the Christmas period.The postal service says it needs the extra staff to help with Christmas post and increasing online shopping.Parcelforce is also looking for extra workers and recruitment will start at the end of October.Some 17,150 seasonal workers are needed in mail centres, distribution hubs and data centres across England, with 1,800 in Scotland, 650 in Wales and 500 in Northern Ireland.The seasonal workers will help sort Christmas parcels and cards as well as the growing amount of online shopping orders.An additional 3,650...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Rising costs and tax leave businesses with ‘damp spirit’, says CBI chief

A “September damp spirit” replaced “August ambition” among business leaders in the face of rising costs, the head of the CBI has said.Tony Danker told a CBI-run online event on Thursday that businesses had been “infuriated by the tone” of the Government which at times seemed to accused them of preferring cheap migrant labour to paying higher wages.He said: “I’ve had calls from members all week with exactly one point which is, ‘Really? We’re doing this now? We’re not rolling up our sleeves to sort these problems?’”However, he described the events of the last fortnight as “peak politics” that...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

WHO To Finalize Nod To Ocugen-Partnered Covaxin Next Week: Sources

The World Health Organization said a decision on the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of India's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, will be finalized next week. Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) is the U.S. partner for the vaccine. In a tweet, WHO said: "WHO & an independent group of experts are scheduled to meet next...
WORLD
The Independent

Black Friday laptop deals 2021: When does the sale start and what deals can we expect?

Retailers are already preparing for the biggest sales event on the commercial calendar. This year’s Black Friday starts on 26 November, and will see prices cut on everything from gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing.Why are we talking about it in October? Well, because Black Friday starts earlier and earlier each year. Amazon is a particularly keen bean, and has a reputation for launching Black Friday deals up to six weeks before the big day.Unlike the Amazon Prime Day sale, Black Friday isn’t exclusive to any one retailer. Everybody gets involved – including Amazon – but also a...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Industry leaders warn factories could stop production due to energy costs

Industry leaders have warned the Government that factories across the country could stop production due to rising energy costs.Andrew Large, director-general at the Confederation of Paper Industries, and Gareth Stace from UK Steel attended a meeting with the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and other representatives of energy intensive industries to discuss the wholesale gas crisis on Friday afternoon.Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s PM programme afterwards, Mr Large claimed it was “very clear” across all of the sectors that there are “serious” risks factories could stop all activities as a result of the gas prices being too high.Every minute that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

196K+
Followers
219K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy