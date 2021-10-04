BT expects to partner with Sky still on fibre- source

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - BT expects Sky to need to use the telecom provider as its partner for full fibre services, after a media report said the pay-TV group was set to back Virgin Media O2’s fibre rollout, a person familiar with the situation said.

The report in the Sunday Telegraph sent shares in BT down 8% in early trading on Monday. However the source said that while Sky may keep its options open to take some volume to Virgin, it was still expected to use BT too.