Congress & Courts

Ex-US Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by ‘legitimate rape’ remark, dies

By JOHN HANNA, JIM SALTER - Associated Press
 5 days ago

Former conservative Republican U.S. Rep. Todd Akin of Missouri has died. Akin’s son, Perry, says in a statement that his father died late Sunday at age 74 from cancer. Akin’s comment in 2012 that women’s bodies have a way of avoiding pregnancies in cases of “legitimate rape” sunk his bid for the U.S. Senate that year and became a cautionary tale for other GOP candidates. He represented a Republican-leaning eastern Missouri district that included St. Louis-area suburbs for 12 years before running for the Senate. His career was overshadowed by the outrage from the post-primary comment in a television interview after he was asked whether he would support allowing abortions in cases of rape.

themissouritimes.com

Former Congressman Todd Akin dies at 74

Former Missouri Congressman Todd Akin died Sunday evening at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer. Akin, a Republican, represented Missouri’s 2nd congressional district from 2001-2013 after a decade in the Missouri House of Representatives. A staunch pro-life advocate, he also served on the Missouri Right to Life board.
thefocus.news

Who is Lulli Boe, wife of the late politician Todd Akin?

Find out more about Lulli Boe, wife of late politician Tom Akin following the Missouri Republican and ex-representative’s death. American politician Todd Akin has passed away at the age of 74 after battling cancer for several years. The House member from Missouri was running for Senate but reportedly lost the...
TheDailyBeast

Former GOP Congressman Who Derailed Career With ‘Legitimate Rape’ Comment Dies

Todd Akin, the ex-congressman who wrecked his career by sharing his wildly offensive and wrong opinion that women rarely get pregnant if they suffer from “legitimate rape,” has died at the age of 74. Akin represented a Republican-leaning Missouri district between 2001 and 2012 but gave up his seat to challenge then-Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill. His run was derailed when asked during an interview if he supported allowing abortions for rape victims. Akin responded that “from what I understand from doctors” such pregnancies are “really rare,” before he added: “If it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.” He apologized for his comment following a national outcry, but later said that he regretted saying sorry. In a statement, Akin’s son, Perry, said his dad died at his home Sunday after suffering from cancer for several years, and added: “The family is thankful for his legacy: a man with a servant’s heart who stood for truth.”
showmeprogress.com

Todd Akin (r) [1947-2021]

Todd Akin (r), a former member of Congress, the Missouri General Assembly, and 2012 candidate for the U.S. Senate, has died at the age of 74. We was before his time. That is, after the teabaggers and before the MAGA hats. It’s interesting to note the mentions of Todd Akin’s...
arcamax.com

Editorial: A decade ago, the GOP purged Todd Akin as a radical. Today, it embraces worse

Former Congressman Todd Akin, the Missouri Republican who died late Sunday, sparked one of the biggest political firestorms in the country during the 2012 election year, when he claimed that “legitimate rape” doesn’t cause pregnancy — thus implying that women who seek abortions claiming to have been impregnated by rape are lying. That medically absurd claim sunk Akin’s U.S. Senate candidacy.
Todd Akin
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Former U.S. Rep. Todd Akin dead at 74

ST. LOUIS — Former U.S. Rep. Todd Akin of Missouri has died at age 74. According to The Associated Press, the Wildwood Republican died Sunday night after a long bout with cancer, Perry Akin, the former lawmaker’s son, said in a statement. “He was a devoted Christian, a great father...
The Associated Press

Rape remark defined Akin’s campaign, McCaskill win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri congressman Todd Akin called it his “six-second mistake.” As it turns out, his remark about “legitimate rape” was more than enough to sink his U.S. Senate campaign. Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill notched a resounding victory over her Republican challenger in Tuesday’s election, achieving the...
