Lewis Hamilton will be taking a “change of approach” in his Formula 1 title battle with Max Verstappen according to his Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, and the decision could increase the likelihood of the two making contact on-track once again.Verstappen was given a grid penalty for this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix after the stewards decided he was at fault for the crash at Monza last time out which left the rear of his Red Bull Racing car hanging on the titanium halo protecting Hamilton’s head after they fought hard into turn one.Earlier this season, of course, the pair clashed...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO