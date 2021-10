Alexander Volkanovski says winning fights is no longer enough to garner the respect he deserves. The featherweight champion says he must prevail in spectacular fashion and plans to do so on Saturday when he faces top-ranked contender Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 266 in Las Vegas. The main UFC 266 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena. Volkanovski is making his second title defense after two wins over former champ Max Holloway went to the scorecards. He has insisted the judges won't be needed against Ortega, who is making his second title-fight appearance following an unsuccessful bid three years ago.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO