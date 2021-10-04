New York’s 50-Mile Drone Corridor to Host 5G Test Network for Unmanned Aircraft #drone #droneday
Last week Governor Hochul announced that MITRE Engenuity Open Generation 5G Consortium selected NY for 5G unmanned aircraft systems testing. From NYS Governor Kathy Hochul:. “Our drone corridor being selected for the launch of the nation’s first 5G unmanned aircraft systems testing range further positions our state -specifically the Central New York and the Mohawk Valley region -as the global leader in the market for this cutting-edge technology,” Governor Hochul said. “Through our continued investment in the drone corridor, we are strengthening and growing our regional economies for generations to come.”blog.adafruit.com
