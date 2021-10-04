CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York’s 50-Mile Drone Corridor to Host 5G Test Network for Unmanned Aircraft #drone #droneday

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Last week Governor Hochul announced that MITRE Engenuity Open Generation 5G Consortium selected NY for 5G unmanned aircraft systems testing. From NYS Governor Kathy Hochul:. “Our drone corridor being selected for the launch of the nation’s first 5G unmanned aircraft systems testing range further positions our state -specifically the Central New York and the Mohawk Valley region -as the global leader in the market for this cutting-edge technology,” Governor Hochul said. “Through our continued investment in the drone corridor, we are strengthening and growing our regional economies for generations to come.”

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Cars
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Aircraft Systems#Central New York#Photography#Drone Corridor#Nys#Adafruit#Uav
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy