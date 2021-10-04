CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Shapps criticised for remarks on wearing masks in enclosed spaces

By Peter Walker and Ian Sample
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30h9Vr_0cGJ4Xtw00
Grant Shapps said there was ‘a feeling of safety coming back, because people will know they’re jabbed, and everyone else is jabbed’,

Vaccinations have made people more confident to sit in enclosed spaces without masks, Grant Shapps has said, prompting scientists to warn that such messages risked complacency, and that mask use was vital in limiting the spread of Covid.

Speaking at a packed fringe event about the rail industry at the Conservative party conference, where many people in the room did not have a face covering, the transport secretary noted the return of confidence of people to travel.

“It is the case that coming out of the pandemic, everyone needs to make that first journey – you felt, actually, that wasn’t so bad,” Shapps said. “You look at us in this room. Three months ago it would have been unimaginable for us to be sat in this room, in reasonably close proximity, [without] face coverings.”

Saying that anyone still unvaccinated without a medical reason was “mad”, Shapps said the extent of vaccination meant there was “a feeling of safety coming back, because people will know they’re jabbed, and everyone else is jabbed”.

Asked at the event in Manchester whether it was a good thing that so many people without masks were in the room, Shapps said: “I don’t think I said I was pleased. I was simply making the comparison that three months ago this would have been impossible, if we hadn’t come to the end of the programme of vaccination. And it is undoubtedly a good thing that society is able to open up.”

However, some scientists said it was important that the messaging on masks was not undermined. Dr Deepti Gurdasani, an epidemiologist at Queen Mary, University of London, said it was clearly established that people who were vaccinated could get infected and transmit Covid, and should wear masks in crowded places.

She said: “Infection rates in England currently are very high, so the risk of ‘superspreading’ in indoor crowded places is also very high. And government officials not wearing masks in such environments undermines their own public messaging that advises others to do so, and further erodes public trust, which is critical in the midst of what is a crisis, where we’re having an NHS that’s already struggling and 1,000 deaths per week and it’s not even winter yet.”

Trish Greenhalgh, a GP and professor of primary care health at the University of Oxford, said while Covid vaccines had been a “game-changer” for the pandemic, vaccinated people should still wear masks at indoor events.

“People who are fully vaccinated can still transmit the virus and still catch it,” she said. “The more people in the room, the more chance that someone is exhaling the virus even when they’re vaccinated, but especially if they aren’t.”

She urged people to take a “belt and braces” approach, adding: “The combination of masks and vaccines gives vastly more protection than either one alone.”

Comments / 0

Related
Observer-Reporter

LETTER: Come on folks, wear a mask

I realize fully how much we Americans value our freedoms. But I am disheartened by all the people fighting against wearing a simple face mask during this pandemic. We have traffic signals, stop signs and speed limits. They are not merely suggestions. They are all mandated by law. Do you see people standing under a speed-limit sign protesting that their free will is being violated by some "arbitrary sign"?
TRAFFIC
BBC

Nottingham aims to strengthen mask-wearing guidance

Nottingham's public health body intends to change its message around face coverings following a recent spike in coronavirus cases. The city's residents could soon be told "you should be wearing a face covering" especially when using public transport. The guidance would replace the current "thank you for wearing a face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Celebrating the Softening of Compulsory Mask-Wearing

Everybody subconsciously lip-reads when communicating verbally. Masks are making it a challenge for the hearing impaired. When speaking, wearing a mask is just like somebody covering their mouth and half their face with their hand. Background noise and group settings are challenging to navigate for the hearing impaired who are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Transport secretary refuses to specify date for ending of PCR tests

Ministers are refusing to say when cheap, swift lateral flow tests will replace PCRs for arriving travellers to the UK.On Thursday the health secretary, Sajid Javid, repeated a government promise on switching to cheaper, faster tests, saying: “We’re now making it easier and cheaper for people to travel by allowing fully vaccinated travellers from non-red list countries to use lateral flow tests on day two of arrival, as long as they provide proof of use.”But vaccinated travellers are no closer to knowing when in the next three weeks the switch will take place.Speaking on BBC Today, the transport secretary, Grant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
The Independent

London’s Night Tube must reopen for women’s safety, says petition

Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition calling for London’s “Night Tube” to be reinstalled, amid concerns about women’s safety.The late-night tube service was started on certain evenings in 2016, but was halted last year due to the pandemic.Ella Watson launched the petition, writing: “In the UK and London women and girls are unsafe on the streets, especially at night.“The rightful outcry at the recent murders of Sabina Nessa and Sarah Everard on London’s streets, epitomises the fear women face of walking alone or standing on the streets in the evening and at night.”She says the lack of...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘No return to school bubbles’ despite 200,000 pupils missing class - but masks could return

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said face masks could be made mandatory in England’s schools again – but ruled out a return to the “bubble” system to deal with Covid cases.More than 200,000 pupils were estimated by the government to have missed classes last week due to the coronavirus – up two thirds on the previous week.Mr Zahawi ruled out a return to the “bubbles”, which classes and year groups sent home for ten days if one pupil in a group tests positive for the virus.“I don’t want to return to bubbles,” the minister told Sky News on Thursday. “Because actually you saw...
WORLD
The Independent

Oxford Covid jab creator criticises west for ‘embarrassment of riches’ in vaccine supply

One of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid jab has hit out at the west’s “embarrassment of riches” in vaccine supply as she called on world leaders to do more to ensure developing countries can immunise their populations during the next phase of the pandemic.In a letter published in the Science Translational Medicine journal on Wednesday, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, of Oxford University, repeated the mantra that “no one is safe until we are all safe” and urged rich countries to play their part in the equitable distribution of vaccines.Countries that are less economically developed have received fewer jabs...
WORLD
The Independent

James Brokenshire death: Tory MP and former minister dies, aged 53

Conservative MP and former Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire has died at the age of 53, his family said in a statement. The former Home Office minister had taken leave from his ministerial duties earlier this year after suffering from a second bout of lung cancer. His family said on Friday that “James died peacefully at Darrant Valley Hospital yesterday evening with family members by his bedside”. They paid tribute to his work as a “brilliant government minister” and a “dedicated constituency MP”, but also as a “loving father to his three children, a devoted husband to Cathy and a...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fringe#Look At Us#Uk#Conservative
The Independent

Nobel literary winner: UK govt lacks compassion for refugees

Nobel literature laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah on Friday criticized the “lack of compassion” of governments, including Britain’s, that treat migrants as a problem or a threat.Gurnah grew up on the island of Zanzibar now part of Tanzania and arrived in England as an 18-year-old refugee in the 1960s. He has drawn on his experiences for 10 novels, including “Memory of Departure,” “Pilgrims Way,” “Afterlives” and the Booker Prize finalist “Paradise.” Announcing the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday, the Swedish Academy said the award recognized Gurnah’s “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate...
IMMIGRATION
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
GovExec.com

Why Are Americans Still—Still!—Wearing Cloth Masks?

Every time I leave my apartment, I grab a mask from the stack by the door. After all these months of pandemic life, I’ve amassed a pretty big collection: Some are embroidered, while others bear the faded logos of the New York Public Library or the TV show Nailed It. What all of them have in common is that they’re made of cloth.
PUBLIC HEALTH
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Universities should take spelling and grammar into account when marking exams, England’s regulator says

Universities should take spelling and grammar into account when marking exams, according to England’s higher education regulator. The Office for Students (OfS) said some instutitions have interpreted equality legislation in a way that means they do not assess technical proficiency in written English for all students. “We do not consider that approach to be necessary or justified,” the regulator added in a report. The National Union of Students (NUS) said education was “much broader” than spelling and grammar in response to the suggestion. The OfS said it found some “common themes” that gave it “cause for regulatory concern” in its...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Tories are delusional if they think the Red Wall will wait to ‘level up’ when they can’t put the heating on

How to describe the Conservative Party conference? It feels like a four-day-long hangover. The Brexit drug induced high has passed and the party is now in the depressing grip of an inevitable comedown. Its sequel “Build Back Better” has little of its predecessor’s catchiness and is distinctly unexciting. Of course it’s an obvious nod to Attlee’s ambition after the Second World War but this post-Covid recovery plan is a deeply depressing vision offering little more than empty rhetoric. This appears to be a party that is tired, confused, directionless and lacking purpose.But it is also a party that has...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tory MP says living on £82,000 salary is ‘really grim’

Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley said that some MPs are finding it “really grim” to live on a salary of £82,000.The Worthing West MP said that the annual salary, which does not include expenses and perks, should be higher.The median salary in the UK is just over £31,000, according to the Office for National Statistics.In an interview with the New Statesman, Sir Peter insisted that MPs should get paid as much as GP – about £100,000 on average in England.An increase of £18,000 a year to MPs’ salaries would represent a pay rise of almost 22 per cent. The...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Secret’ PPE contract handed to Tory donor’s firm now worth £11m

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to end “secrecy” after it emerged that a Covid contract handed to a Conservative Party donor’s firm is still under wraps after 18 months.Clipper Logistics – whose boss has donated £730,000 to the Tories – secured a deal to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) last year without facing any rival bids.Government figures show the deal for the firm’s services was renewed at £650,000 a month – which means the contract has cost the taxpayer an estimated £11m.Labour demanded the government comes clean and publishes the full details of the “secret” contract, as well as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘I have a headtorch to avoid turning on lights’: Food bank users see little chance of ‘high wage’ economy

As Boris Johnson roused the Tory party faithful in Manchester with his speech about economic growth and rising wages, 200 miles away food bank users were streaming in. “Things are more expensive,” said Joan, sitting amid rows of tins, pasta and other produce in Dad’s House, a charity that runs a foodbank in southwest London. “Things are great for people who are working and don’t see all this. Because I never used to see this.”She started coming to the food bank earlier this year after losing her job as a nanny.“I used to give things to a food bank....
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy