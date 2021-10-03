CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman found in Lake Norman remains unknown

restorationnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis crime scene photo shows a necklace worn by an unknown woman whose body was discovered in Lake Norman in 1997. Unidentified is a weekly series examining the more than 120 cases of unidentified human remains discovered in North Carolina. News Editor Lindell J. Kay produces each installment for The Enterprise of Spring Hope and other Restoration NewsMedia newspapers.

restorationnewsmedia.com

