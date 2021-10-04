CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Accused NT murderer smoked 'off' drugs before alleged gun rampage, ex-girlfriend tells court

Police escort Benjamin Glenn Hoffmann from the Royal Darwin Hospital. Hoffmann is on trial for four counts of murder over an alleged drug-fuelled shooting rampage.

The ex-girlfriend of a man on trial for murdering four people during a shooting spree across Darwin has given evidence that the pair smoked dodgy drugs with one of his alleged victims before the killings.

Benjamin Glenn Hoffmann has pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder over the alleged drug-fuelled rampage on the afternoon of 4 June 2019.

Kelly Collins, a woman he met in drug rehabilitation and later formed a relationship with, says the pair smoked crystal methamphetamine the night before the men were killed.

“It didn’t taste right. It didn’t taste nice,” she told the Northern Territory supreme court on Monday.

“It was just off, maybe burnt, I’m not sure.”

The court heard Hoffmann was at Collins’ home in Darwin’s outskirts with one of the men shot dead the following day, Michael Sisois.

“Hoffmann was standing over Sisois. Dominating him. Intimidating him. Bossing him around,” she said.

Collins said Hoffman smoked three pipes in about an hour then left before returning later in the evening with another person.

“He tried to coerce me to go with him,” she said.

“I ran to (my neighbour). I said ‘we have to ring the police’.”

Collins said Hoffmann also texted her saying he believed Sisois had “spiked” the drugs he smoked.

The Crown says Hoffmann used a shotgun to murder four men in less than an hour as he searched for Collins and a man named Alex Deligiannis less than 24 hours later.

Hassan Baydoun, 33, died at the Palms Motel and Nigel Hellings, 75, was fatally shot at an apartment complex.

Sisois, 57, died from a gunshot to the head in the car park at the Buff Club and Rob Courtney, 52, was stabbed more than 30 times and shot dead at Darwin Recycling.

Hoffmann told police after he was arrested that he believed he’d been poisoned or fed a “spiked” ice pipe the night before the killings.

He also said it caused him to be “out of his mind” and temporarily insane.

The court heard Collins and Hoffmann were briefly in love and had plans to move in together.

But two weeks before the shootings, Collins texted Hoffmann a message that read: “Hoffy, I love Alex”.

Hoffmann later replied: “I wanted to ask you why you fucked me and others while you’re in love with Alex?”

“Cause I liked you and I don’t like the situation you are in,” he also messaged.

Hoffmann told police after the shootings that he’d been trying to help Collins beat drug addiction before the killings.

The trial continues.

