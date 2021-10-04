Two People Arrested, Facing Charges After Police Chase, Assault On Kiski Twp. Police Officer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people are behind bars and facing numerous charges after a police chase and an assault on a police officer led to their being arrested on Sunday night.

Police say Kanisha Croyle and Kyler Gaff didn’t stop when officers tried to pull them over along State Route 56.

They did finally pull over near Florida Avenue, but became combative when police tried to arrest them.

Once they were detained, police say Croyle urinated on the floor of the police station, and both she and Gaff attempted to splash urine on an officer.

Police say the two were both under the influence and that the vehicle was stolen out of Westmoreland County.

Both are facing numerous charges and are being held in the Armstrong County Jail.