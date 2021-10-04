CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New signs at Nolde Forest aim to make everyone feel welcome

By Lisa Scheid
Reading Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive years ago, Margarita Caicedo did not know as she drove by Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center in Cumru Township that it was a public park and that its trees and trails were open to her for comfort and for exploration. “In my mind it was for people who came...

