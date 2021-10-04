New signs at Nolde Forest aim to make everyone feel welcome

A couple of weeks ago, a rare bobcat encounter was caught on camera in Athens County, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife. The camera didn’t just capture one bobcat on camera, either - the encounter detailed two bobcats, engaged in a fight. This rare treat of an encounter shows that despite their thinning numbers, bobcats remain in nature and that encounters like this one are a pleasant notice that wildlife continues to flourish. The brief video caught on a stealth camera showed two bobcats meowing aggressively at one another, which according to the division of wildlife, was a territory dispute, most likely between a resident and a transient bobcat. In most cases, the division of wildlife said encounters like these are rare and that the bobcats of different overlapping territories tend to avoid one another. Yet even so this aggressive encounter transpired.

ATHENS COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO