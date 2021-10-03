A Day on the Lake | Lake Glenville

Fall is closing in on us quickly again this year and although we've been salmon fishing on the Sacramento River, its time to start thinking about fall trout on Shasta Lake. I'll be taking the last two weeks of October to get ready for the lake season, but by November, I'll be ready to go! We have a lot less water in Shasta to deal with this year and not only will the trout be easier to locate, but the cooler water temps we look for in the fall should come sooner than later this season. Cooler water means the top 20' of the lake will be our target zone for both rainbows and browns. Trolling side planers is my favorite way to get bites in the fall/winter and is often times the most effective way to get bites throughout the day. We get some big browns beginning in November and the rainbows are often times plentiful during our trips. My boat is set up with a fully enclosed top for those cold and rainy days with a heater to keep things comfortable and warm for everyone on board. I troll for the most part so staying under cover is where you'll spend the majority of the day when you're not reeling in rainbows and browns. If this sounds like a fun trip for friends or family this fall/winter please give Jaynie a call and she will help set up your cold water Shasta Lake trout fishing trip or answer any additonal questions you might have about guided fishing trips on Shasta Lake. Thanksgiving week and Christmas week often times book early so now is the time to take a look at some of those dates if you want to fish during the holidays. Thank you! (530) 510-2925.

SHASTA LAKE, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO