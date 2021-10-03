A Day on the Lake | Lake Glenville

Written By: Mary Jane McCall | Issue: 2021/10 – October | Photograph By: Susan Renfro. No matter the season, Lake Glenville extends its aquatic siren call far beyond the confines of the Plateau. Why not take to the water on a beautiful fall day in the mountains?. Viewing the vibrant...
Thisclose – that’s where things stand between the top three anglers. The finale day of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Western Division finale on Lake Havasu was basically a three-horse race. Andrew Loberg and Mike Williams were neck and neck out ahead, with Roy Hawk lurking as a dangerous dark horse.
This past weekend, Jen Skladanek completed her 52nd “dip” in Lake Michigan this year. She started in early June and at first, she didn’t set a goal. She just dipped to dip. But then she decided to keep track and try to make 52 dips – which is her age – before it was too cold.
Despite our frantically busy September work pulling root vegetables, picking berries, hunting moose, fishing and preserving, and winterizing, the month has always been one of my favorites, not least because of the intense colors that precede the sober grays and browns of late fall and the white of winter. Blushing...
SWEDESBORO – Swedesboro Councilmember Sam Casella announced at the virtual Swedesboro Council meeting on Sept. 20 that Lake Narraticon Park Clean Up Day will be held on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Casella stated that the lower side of the lake will be the primary focus and...
Fall is closing in on us quickly again this year and although we've been salmon fishing on the Sacramento River, its time to start thinking about fall trout on Shasta Lake. I'll be taking the last two weeks of October to get ready for the lake season, but by November, I'll be ready to go! We have a lot less water in Shasta to deal with this year and not only will the trout be easier to locate, but the cooler water temps we look for in the fall should come sooner than later this season. Cooler water means the top 20' of the lake will be our target zone for both rainbows and browns. Trolling side planers is my favorite way to get bites in the fall/winter and is often times the most effective way to get bites throughout the day. We get some big browns beginning in November and the rainbows are often times plentiful during our trips. My boat is set up with a fully enclosed top for those cold and rainy days with a heater to keep things comfortable and warm for everyone on board. I troll for the most part so staying under cover is where you'll spend the majority of the day when you're not reeling in rainbows and browns. If this sounds like a fun trip for friends or family this fall/winter please give Jaynie a call and she will help set up your cold water Shasta Lake trout fishing trip or answer any additonal questions you might have about guided fishing trips on Shasta Lake. Thanksgiving week and Christmas week often times book early so now is the time to take a look at some of those dates if you want to fish during the holidays. Thank you! (530) 510-2925.
I love this Great lake! Many people love this Great lake – Lake of the Woods. This great destination is known all over the United States and Canada because its waters are international. It encompasses both countries with the border going right through the middle of the lake. This great...
Lake Powell is a large reservoir found on the border of Utah and Arizona, formed by the Colorado River. Unlike some natural lakes, this one is manufactured. It’s a highly-coveted spot by boating enthusiasts looking to have a fun experience while out on the water. Millions of people travel to the area of Lake Powell to experience it firsthand for themselves.
Written By: Luke Osteen | Issue: 2021/10 – October. River Otters are enjoying their status as the Plateau's friskiest arrivals. You can spot them at Lindenwood Lake, and possibly other aquatic spots in Cashiers and Highlands. If you're like me, you were electrified by last year's announcement that River Otters...
Stellar Duplex with a tremendous number of updates! This home is only a block away from the historic and bustling downtown Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The main level unit features two bedrooms, one bathroom, a HUGE living room plus a lower-level family room and plenty of storage. The upper unit has two large bedrooms, one bathroom, and large entertaining areas. There are separate utilities and separate basements, each with their own laundry areas. There’s a very nice deck and yard, plus a two-car garage. This home has been owned for 38 years by the same owner and has been lovingly and meticulously cared for. Over the years the home has been ripped to the studs and rebuilt. A must see to truly appreciate!
Moose Lake will become the second Blue Ribbon Community in the world on Tuesday, October 19 at 5 p.m at Riverside Arena. Brad Hubred, a 5th and 6th grade science teacher at Moose Lake Community School is bringing the Blue Ribbon ceremony to Moose Lake. Suicide prevention and promoting positivity has been one of Hubred’s goals since he began teaching. He started off his teaching career by writing each of his students a letter, telling them all of the positive things he saw in them. After he had written these letters for years, one of his students committed suicide. He was inspired to do more and spent ten years searching for a way to help others more.
Big City Hillbillies are coming to Canyon Lake to perform to anybody with access to a boat. Canyon Lake couple Pat and Don Hunter are inviting the community to listen to the band they’re providing tomorrow (Saturday) from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. There is a caveat. The group is...
CHOCORUA — The Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be holding its annual autumn “Adopt-a-Highway” trash pickup day along Route 16 on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m. Chocorua Lake Conservancy volunteers have been cleaning up Route 16 since 2003, when the Chocorua Lake Conservancy adopted the 2 miles of highway from Heavenly Hill to the north end of the lake.
GREEN LAKE GUN SHOW, Sat October 9th @ Green Lake American Legion Post 306. 518 Water St. Green Lake 54941. Open to Public 8:30 -3:00. Buy, Sell or Trade all types of Firearms, Ammo, Hunting and Fishing gear. We buy guns, Firearm Carry-ins Welcome! Hot food at Show. $5 admission, kids free. Info: 608-345-7765 5.00.
This past Saturday, I headed out to Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls to collect some garbage, and take a few pictures in the process. I spent time walking the trails, and I don't believe I saw more than a dozen people the entire time I was there. To those that...
People living near Mosquito Lake, several park and political officials gathered Thursday evening at the Trumbull County Agricultural Center to discuss the future of the lake and what can be done to improve the area. The event was hosted by State Senator Sandra O'Brien so she can be inspired with...
If you have wondered why leaves change color or what conditions make for a spectacular fall display, join the Highlands Nature Center for our Autumn Amble tours this month. Every Thursday in October at 1:00 P.M., staff will lead an exploration of the Botanical Garden to discover what leaves are already changing and the (science of) why. All are welcome to participate in these free guided tours, however, spaces are limited. Please call the Highlands Nature Center at (828) 526-2623 to reserve your spot!
The sound of bouncing tennis balls can be heard from all corners of 111-acre Shadow Bay Park, which makes sense considering the space has 17 courts for players to test their skills. The sport is the focal point of the Orange County public land, which has tennis court rentals and ball machines, plus a pro shop and lessons. In addition, the park contains opportunities for playing basketball and ...
Written By: Winter Gary | Issue: 2021/10 – October. If you'd like to discover the science behind the beauty of the Fall Leaf Show, join the experts at Highlands Nature Center for an Autumn Amble. Call (828) 526-2623 to find your place on a tour. If there's one thing that...
Zach Holding His PB Rock BassJoe Purchase/JZFishing. In today’s video, Zach and I head down to Skaneateles lake to a tiny spillway to try for some big carp and bullhead catfish. All of which are new species to us however, we did some research and came up with a good plan to catch these fish. First, we went to the local market and picked up some canned corn, and brought it down to the spot. Then we put 3 pieces of corn on a #6 circle hook and a small Carolina rig and cast it out where we sawfish. Very quickly we got our first bite as a small carp picked up my bite and ran with it. Zach rushed to turn on the cameras as I brought this new fish to shore. After snapping some photos and talking about the fish we let it back to let it fight another day! Soon after, Zach spotted a catfish and made it perfect cast and soon enough he was hooked up. After a minute of fighting the fish, he landed his first bullhead on a 4-pound line! We quickly got some photos and threw him back. As day turned to night we changed spots and cast our baits under a bridge and sure enough, it was catfish heaven, in a matter of 20 minutes we had caught 3 more large bullheads! Overall, a great day of Skaneateles lake fishing and an awesome way to end this trip!
