NZD/USD lacking momentum ahead of NFP data release. Market expectations on RBNZ rate hikes leave the kiwi facing an uphill battle. The New Zealand Dollar has been struggling to find a clear direction since coming off those early September highs. The kiwi has lost most of the upper hand against the Dollar but has managed to keep gains capped against the Euro and the Pound given turmoil of their own. Even the rate hike from the RBNZ on Wednesday didn’t offer much support given how markets had excessively priced in a hawkish meeting, which likely leaves investors wondering what’s next.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO