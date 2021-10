The Valorant teams of the Esports club are gearing up to participate in the fall season in the High School Esports League, which begins Monday. “We’ve been practicing for around 2 weeks, since when the team was formed. We started practicing as early as possible so we can have the most amount of preparation before the season starts,” team captain and sophomore Chris Leung said. “I hope that we are able to make the championship in Arlington this year, but if we don’t, there’s always next semester and next year.”

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO