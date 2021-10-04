Chrome starts testing Side Search and Journeys to improve search experience
We recently learned that the Chrome team was working on a Microsoft Edge-style “Side Search” feature. A commit for the feature on the Chromium Gerrit revealed that it would give users easier access to relevant search results. However, it didn’t highlight any further details. Google has now started testing the feature in the Chrome OS Dev channel, and the company has shared additional information.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0