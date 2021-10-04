Chrome starts testing Side Search and Journeys to improve search experience

Your Google Assistant is about to get smarter with a new feature called “Quick Phrases.”. This feature, once enabled, puts the Assistant on standby whenever you receive an incoming phone call or an alarm/timer has gone off on your phone. If you can’t reach your phone at the moment you receive a phone call, the Assistant will wait for you to say “Answer” or “Decline” to pick up or decline the phone call. Similarly, when an alarm or timer has gone off, you can say “Stop” or “Snooze”. In either case, you won’t have to precede the command with “Hey Google” anymore.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO