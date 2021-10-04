CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Parker: Beware latest Medicare scam – and hang up

By Mike Parker
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelemarketing crooks have developed a new way to attempt to scam people on Medicare. I was unaware of this scam until I answered a call that my caller ID identified as “N Carolina Call.” The woman on the line said she was from Medicare and was calling to see if I had received my new secure Medicare card. According to the caller, the new card was green – and was microchip-enabled to prevent scams. Of course, she said she needed to verify some of my information.

Happy go Lucky
10d ago

People need to wake-up, Scams are prevalent everywhere in every situation 🙄........Most of these Scams are from young men & women from India, Nigeria, Africa, US. The political parties get away with ripping us off for years legally 🤨. Best to hang up or better yet if you have " Caller ID" don't know who's calling DON'T ANSWER TGE CALL..........That's what's best........

