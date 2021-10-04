CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Origin under FAA scrutiny after letter alleges safety lapses

By Marissa Nall
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The letter called into question the Kent-based rocket maker's safety standards, alleging a pattern of gender bias, harassment and unmanageable workloads.

Related
TechCrunch

Max Q: Blue Origin puts safety in the backseat, workers claim

Tips, opinions, criticism, thoughts? Email me at aria.techcrunch@gmail.com or find me on Twitter at . Jeff Bezos is back in the news this week, this time over allegations of a hostile work environment and a lack of focus on safety from 21 current and former employees of his space company, Blue Origin. The news couldn’t come at a worse time for the company, which is currently mired in a lawsuit against NASA over its decision to award a lunar lander contract to rival SpaceX.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

FAA Examination of Blue Origin Safety Issues Likely to be Very Narrow

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said it will examine safety issues about Blue Origin’s crewed suborbital New Shepard vehicle raised by a group of current and former employees in an open letter published on Thursday. The announcement comes 11 days before four paying customers, one reported to be Star...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Blue Origin Is "Rife With Sexism" And Ignores Safety, Employees Claim In Open Letter

Over 20 current and former employees of Blue Origin, the aerospace company founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, have written and published an open letter slamming its "toxic" workplace culture, the safety of its spacecraft, and the company’s policy on environmental issues. The damning open letter — titled “Bezos Wants...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Blue Origin Employees Say Jeff Bezos Company Has Toxic Culture, Safety Issues

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has been accused by former and current employees of having a toxic culture. What Happened: “In our experience, Blue Origin’s culture sits on a foundation that ignores the plight of our planet, turns a blind eye to sexism, is not sufficiently attuned to safety concerns, and silences those who seek to correct wrongs,” 21 current and former Blue Origin employees alleged in an essay published on the Lioness website.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techxplore.com

Blue Origin accused of 'toxic' work culture, compromising safety

A group of current and former Blue Origin employees on Thursday accused Jeff Bezos' space company of having a "toxic" work culture with rampant sexual harassment and a pattern of decision-making that prioritized speedy rocket development over safety. The allegations, firmly rejected by Blue Origin, were outlined in a lengthy...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spacepolicyonline.com

Blue Origin Under Fire

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin finds itself under fire this week both from within and without. An essay penned by 21 current and former employees accuses the firm of being “stuck in a toxic past” while NASA documents blast the company’s bid for the Artemis Human Landing System. Blue Origin launches...
INDUSTRY
CNET

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin accused of 'toxic' workplace, safety concerns in open essay

Blue Origin, the space tourism company founded by ex-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, is facing accusations of fostering a discriminatory, "toxic" workplace and putting speed and cost reduction over safety. On Thursday, a group of 21 current and former Blue Origin employees published an open essay detailing allegations of sexism, harassment and safety concerns at the company.
BUSINESS
thechiefleader.com

School Safety Agents' Transfer From NYPD Still Under Scrutiny

The plan to shift School Safety Agents from the Police Department to the Department of Education is on track to be completed by next July, but is still under scrutiny from both supporters and critics of the change. During a recent City Council hearing on reducing the NYPD’s budget, Council...
EDUCATION
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOLO TV Reno

Sunscreens come under scrutiny of FDA

Unsettled, showery weather is likely through Friday, with a few T-storms. Sierra snow levels will fall to Lake Tahoe-level briefly Friday evening and things wind down. The weekend looks pleasant, and warmer by Sunday. A bigger temperature drop is in the forecast early next week. Gardeners, prepare for a hard freeze at all elevations. -Jeff.
PUBLIC HEALTH
