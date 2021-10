Head to the workshed and grab your chainsaw, it's time for a new "Evil Dead" home media release. The aptly named "The Evil Dead Groovy Collection" will feature "The Evil Dead," "Evil Dead II," and the complete "Ash vs Evil Dead" series on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital. If you're wondering why this set doesn't include "Army of Darkness," the unfortunate answer is rights issues. Unlike the "Evil Dead" movies, "Army of Darkness" was partially financed by the De Laurentiis Company, thus ensuring that a box set containing all three films will (probably) never happen. It's annoying, but maybe one day it'll change. For now, though, this is still a box set worth celebrating if you're a fan of the series.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO