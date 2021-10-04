CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0cGIy76l00 After adding over 803,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 42.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 680,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 37.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT, metro area consists of Hartford County, Middlesex County, and Tolland County. In the past week, there were an average of 18.2 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Hartford residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Hartford residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Middlesex County. There were an average of 12.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Middlesex County during the past week, the least of the three counties in Hartford with available data.

Case growth in the Hartford metro area is relatively uniform at the county level. In Hartford County, for example, there were an average of 18.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Hartford yet relatively in line with the case growth rate in Middlesex County.

While Middlesex County has the slowest case growth in the Hartford area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of September 30, there were a total of 8,841.9 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Middlesex County, the second fewest of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,232.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Middlesex County, unemployment peaked at 8.4% in June 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.6%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 30. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Connecticut where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 30 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 23 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Middlesex County 163,053 12.4 15.5 8,841.9 236.7
2 Tolland County 151,063 13.7 14.6 7,234.7 129.7
3 Hartford County 893,561 18.0 18.5 10,665.3 284.7

