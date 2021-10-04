CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia reports $84.6 million revenue surplus for September

By Angela Salvatore, WDTV News Staff, WSAZ News Staff
WDTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia had an $84.6 million revenue surplus for September, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. “We’re almost numb to good news about our revenue numbers now, but a whopping surplus like this ought to be the number one thing that we think about,” Justice said in a release. “It really takes a lot of good work by lots of people, pitching a near-perfect game, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

