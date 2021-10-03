CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Boulter: Climate choices: Scenes From 2050

By Jim Boulter - Chippewa Herald
ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. James Boulter is a professor of Chemistry in the Public Health and Environmental Studies program at the University of Wisconsin—Eau Claire. He received a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry with ...

ourcommunitynow.com

Kenosha News.com

Commentary from Dr. James Boulter: Climate choices: Scenes From 2050

A yellow-gray haze stains Midwestern skies. Fueled by years of drought and record-setting heat, smoke from the annual devastation of Western wildfires mixes with that from fires spreading across Wisconsin and Minnesota’s Northwoods. Tired of running on an indoor treadmill since May, a young man from Detroit joins his friends for a pick-up street basketball game. But hazardous levels of air pollution trigger another asthma attack, and he’s rushed to the nearest hospital.
ENVIRONMENT
Arab American News

Climate choices: Scenes from 2050

A yellow-gray haze stains Midwestern skies. Fueled by years of drought and record-setting heat, smoke from the annual devastation of Western wildfires mixes with that from fires spreading across Wisconsin and Minnesota’s Northwoods. Tired of running on an indoor treadmill since May, a young man from Detroit joins his friends for a pick-up street basketball game. But hazardous levels of air pollution trigger another asthma attack and he’s rushed to the nearest hospital.
DETROIT, MI

