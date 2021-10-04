CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hattiesburg, MS

These Are the Counties in the Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0cGIxjPD00 After adding over 803,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 42.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 680,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 37.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Hattiesburg, MS, metro area consists of Forrest County, Lamar County, Covington County, and one other county. In the past week, there were an average of 43.3 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Hattiesburg residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 53.1 daily new cases per 100,000 Hattiesburg residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Hattiesburg metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Forrest County. There were an average of 37.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Forrest County during the past week, the least of the four counties in Hattiesburg with available data.

Case growth in the Hattiesburg metro area varies at the county level. In Covington County, for example, there were an average of 58.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Hattiesburg and more than the case growth rate in Forrest County.

While Forrest County has the slowest case growth in the Hattiesburg area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of September 30, there were a total of 17,567.5 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Forrest County, the third fewest of the four counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,232.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Forrest County, unemployment peaked at 13.9% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 8.0%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 30. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 30 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 23 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Forrest County 75,224 37.2 45.6 17,567.5 320.4
2 Lamar County 61,969 39.8 49.9 16,577.6 211.4
3 Perry County 12,006 42.7 67.8 16,808.3 449.8
4 Covington County 18,978 58.6 71.6 22,041.3 490.0

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Hattiesburg, MS
Health
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Hattiesburg, MS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Restaurants#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This State Had the Biggest Population Drop in the Past 10 Years

The U.S. census has been conducted once every decade since 1790. The first results of the 2020 survey were released in April, and they show that the country’s population grew over the previous 10 years at the second-lowest pace in history, increasing by 7.4%, to 331,449,281 — about half the rate it grew by in […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Productive State In America

By several key indicators, economic conditions worsened in the United States in 2020. Unemployment climbed from an annual average of 3.7% to 8.1%, GDP fell by 3.5%, and businesses across the country shuttered operations for good. There were some bright spots, however, and one of them is labor productivity, which increased in much of the […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in California Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 43.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 7. There have been more than 700,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
24/7 Wall St.

The 50 Drunkest Counties in America

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 698,905 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all […]
WARREN COUNTY, VA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

57K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy