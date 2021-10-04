CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0cGIxiWU00 After adding over 803,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 42.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 680,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 37.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Knoxville, TN, metro area consists of Knox County, Blount County, Anderson County, and five other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 84.1 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Knoxville residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 127.8 daily new cases per 100,000 Knoxville residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Knoxville metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Union County. There were an average of 70.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Union County during the past week, the least of the eight counties in Knoxville with available data.

Case growth in the Knoxville metro area varies at the county level. In Campbell County, for example, there were an average of 122.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Knoxville and more than the case growth rate in Union County.

Just as Union County has the slowest case growth in the Knoxville area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of September 30, there were a total of 14,521.8 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Union County, the fewest of the eight counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,232.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Union County, unemployment peaked at 12.9% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.6%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 30. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 30 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 23 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Union County 19,488 70.0 111.8 14,521.8 215.5
2 Anderson County 76,061 72.1 94.0 16,026.6 260.3
3 Loudon County 52,340 73.4 114.5 16,702.3 166.2
4 Roane County 53,075 73.8 104.4 17,680.6 265.7
5 Knox County 461,104 77.2 109.5 16,067.1 183.0
6 Blount County 129,927 86.4 109.0 17,330.5 185.5
7 Morgan County 21,545 90.8 100.0 16,551.4 204.2
8 Campbell County 39,797 122.0 146.3 16,146.9 178.4

