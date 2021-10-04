CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firewalls? Pfft – it's no match for my mighty spares-bin PC

By Richard Speed
theregister.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho, Me? Start your week with a warning about those temporary emergency hacks that all too often end up permanent in today's edition of Who, Me?. Our story comes from "Gary" - for that is not his name - who worked for a firm that offered a variety of services to the UK banking sector. Back at the turn of the century, our hero was tasked with testing the software to support a contract the company had with one of the bigger banks.

