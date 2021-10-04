CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ross Barkley Hailed By Jack Grealish After Stunning Pass Against Southampton

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has been hailed by former Aston Villa teammate Jack Grealish after a stunning pass he made in his side's clash with Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old was introduced into play in the 83rd minute, replacing Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and within a minute of his introduction was already involved in the build-up to the Blues second goal.

Thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell, Thomas Tuchel's boys took home the three points in their 3-1 victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6Iub_0cGIxQaI00
SIPA USA

Following the game, Manchester City man Jack Grealish took to social media to praise his fellow England midfielder.

As quoted by the Metro, Grealish took to Instagram saying, "What a pass brother."

The pair played alongside each other at Aston Villa in the 2020/21 season, where they formed a nice partnership.

Since returning, Barkley has began to find his form in a Chelsea shirt once again, being favoured by Thomas Tuchel.

A minute after coming onto the field against Southampton, Barkley put a nice ball out wide to captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who volleyed the ball back across goal and into the feet of striker Timo Werner who put it in the back of the net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWche_0cGIxQaI00
SIPA USA

After the game, Tuchel explained his choice to utilise Barkley ahead of the likes of Kai Havertz or Hakim Ziyech.

"For Ross, we hoped he could show what he shows in training. He is very active, does not feel the pressure and is always ready to create something. He has a strong right foot and has sharp passing.

"We hope he could create or shoot from distance and increase the pressure around the box."

More Chelsea Coverage

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

