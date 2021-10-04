CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disappearing water in a warming climate: a story in four visuals

By John Letzing, Andrew Berkley
World Economic Forum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater scarcity is poised to exact an increasingly heavy toll. The issue will likely be a focus of the upcoming COP26 climate summit. The World Economic Forum has created visualizations of vanishing water in several locations. Water scarcity will be the biggest climate-related threat to corporate assets like factories within...

Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
nextbigfuture.com

Energy Shortage Will Go Global as Winter is Coming

China’s Vice Premier Han Zheng had ordered all power utilities to make sure they have enough supplies of raw materials, including coal and oil, for the security of power supply during the cold season—whatever it took. China has already had rolling blackouts for consumers and retailers and outages for factories.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Billions hidden beyond reach

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. From top, Sebastián Piñera, Uhuru Kenyatta, King Abdullah II and Andrej Babis. (Washington Post illustration; with photographs by, from top, Sebastián Vivallo Oñate/Agencia Makro/Getty Imagess, Tolga Akmen/WPA Pool via Getty Images, Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post, Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images)
DUBAI
Redlands Daily Facts

How ‘Water: A Biography’ addresses climate change, resource security and more

The management of water has long been a complicated and, to be honest, brutally political business. Just consider the history of Los Angeles – or watch “Chinatown.” But it’s actually been more complicated and more political for even longer than you might think, which is why Giulio Boccaletti went back thousands of years to tell the complete story in “Water: A Biography,” out now from Pantheon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KATU.com

"The Atlas of Disappearing Places: Out Coasts and Oceans in the Climate Crisis"

San Francisco, New York City, Shanghai. Climate change will alter these centers of civilization and culture beyond recognition over the coming decades. As human activity remakes the climate, strengthening storms and rising seas levels are inevitable, and no one is prepared to meet the magnitude of the challenges to come. Coastal communities will be particularly hard hit. Artist Christina Conklin, co-author of the new book "The Atlas of Disappearing Places: Out Coasts and Oceans in the Climate Crisis," joined us to share how the book is at once an elegy for dying places, a call to action, and a meditation on the interconnectedness of all life.
ENVIRONMENT
Scientist

Warm-Water Species Remain 5 Years Post-Heatwave

Land-based heatwaves have a less obvious though equally important sibling: marine heatwaves. In 2013, the largest marine heatwave on record began when an unusually warm mass of water formed in the Gulf of Alaska. By the next summer, the warm water spread south, raising average water temperatures along the United States west coast by 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2 to 4 Celsius). In 2015, a strong El Niño event strengthened the marine heatwave further.
ENVIRONMENT
mix929.com

U.N. climate talks a ‘catalyst’ for action to curb warming -report

LONDON (Reuters) – United Nations climate talks in November are a crucial catalyst for urgent action to keep a lid on global warming, a global coalition of 40 energy producers, industrial companies and financial institutions said on Thursday. An Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) report outlined six actions which need to...
ENVIRONMENT
wildlife.org

Climate warming changes bird migration timing and body size

Climate change has likely caused migratory birds’ bodies to get smaller and their wings to get longer over the years, and the timing of their migrations has shifted substantially. Researchers determined this by tapping into a one-of-a-kind dataset from the Field Museum in Chicago. Since the 1970s, museum staff and...
CHICAGO, IL
Maintaining Water Standards Despite Climate Changes

Recent weather has not disappointed the lower 48 states in the U.S. At the time of this writing, there have been several hurricanes and extreme heat across two-thirds of the country. In addition, there were floods in the eastern U.S., extreme drought in western states and wildfires that are causing multi-state air quality concerns.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Climate and water in a changing Africa

The following is an excerpt from an article originally published in a special issue of the journal Daedalus of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Africa is at the center of the global water predicament and climatic upheaval. Africa contains the greatest number of least-developed countries of any continent, the most woeful sanitation infrastructure, and the highest share of people in highly weather-dependent rural employment. It is here that, owing to global warming, crop yields are expected to decline most sharply; sea-level rises along the African littoral are already higher than planetary averages. Africa's pastoralist communities are the biggest on Earth and comprise about one-fifth of its population; weather variability defines the nomadic way of life, offering many rewards but, especially in an age of uncertainty, also existential risks. Increasingly erratic precipitation patterns are especially daunting considering no continent has less reservoir capacity for water storage. The continent remains the most marginal emitter of greenhouse gasses but has perhaps the greatest untapped potential for renewable energy sources: geothermal, wind, hydro, and, above all, solar power. This issue of Dædalus, with its broad, interdisciplinary focus, reflects the depth and breadth of these challenges.
ENVIRONMENT
AGU Blogosphere

#AntarcticLog: Visualizing climate change

#AntarcticLog is a series of comics by Karen Romano Young. You can find the originals here. At the Bigelow Laboratory in East Boothbay, Maine, the walls are made of glass. It facilitates communication, not just because it’s transparent, but because it gives the scientists something to draw on. Did you realize that scientists are dedicated doodlers? They embrace visual imagery to convey their processes and their findings. Case in point: Stephanie Peart’s demonstration of cloud formation, in this #AntarcticLog comic:
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

How can poorer nations access climate adaptation funding?

Funding climate-vulnerable countries is likely to be one of the biggest challenges dominating COP26 in November. According to analysis by Oxfam International, rich countries will continue to miss the long-standing pledge to give $100 billion a year for the next four years. In the light of this, Eco-Business explores how...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Research shows droughts push more people to migrate than floods

People are five times as likely to move following drought conditions as they are after floods or periods of excess water. In low-income countries, most people in a drought-stricken region do not migrate, either because they do not want to or they cannot afford to, according to the World Bank.
AGRICULTURE
World Economic Forum

Climate change: how can we prepare U.S. homes for extreme weather?

Climate-related events are expected to become worse in the near future and affect more people as a result of human activity. Half of Americans have said their area experienced extreme weather over the past year. While governments and organizations work to address climate change, some immediate effects can be dealt...
ENVIRONMENT

