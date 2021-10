This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. HHS Announces Funding for Public Health IT Workforce Development Program. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) today awarded $73 million in cooperative agreements as part of its Public Health Informatics & Technology Workforce Development Program (PHIT Workforce Program). Announced earlier this year and funded through the American Rescue Plan, the program aims to strengthen U.S. public health information technology (IT) efforts, improve COVID-19 data collection, and increase representation of underrepresented communities within the public health IT workforce. ONC will support the overall administration of the program.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO