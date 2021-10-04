Letter: Questions to consider
Here are a few questions to consider: Why are the hospitals telling people with COVID symptoms to go home, and if it gets worse, come to the hospital, thus, suppressing early treatment and the use of long-approved, FDA medications like hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and azithromycin, which have reduced hospitalizations by over 80% in those who have used it early on. And why is the government now making it much more difficult to acquire these medications, which I have personally experienced?www.northcoastcitizen.com
Comments / 0