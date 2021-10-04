CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Letter: Questions to consider

By Covid-19
northcoastcitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are a few questions to consider: Why are the hospitals telling people with COVID symptoms to go home, and if it gets worse, come to the hospital, thus, suppressing early treatment and the use of long-approved, FDA medications like hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and azithromycin, which have reduced hospitalizations by over 80% in those who have used it early on. And why is the government now making it much more difficult to acquire these medications, which I have personally experienced?

www.northcoastcitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The U.S. needs to prepare for another pandemic, expert says

The United States needs to prepare for the next pandemic, using the coronavirus pandemic as a lesson for whatever comes next, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Gottlieb — who recently released a book titled “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and...
U.S. POLITICS
Newton Kansan

Letter to the editor

These past 18 months have been a challenge for all of us, from medical professionals to teachers, grocery workers to long-term care staff, families caring for seniors or caring for children, and many others. In particular, we want to extend a thank you to our Harvey County Health Department. Just...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#U S Congress#The Supreme Court
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: This is an emergency

Our Alaska hospitals are picking which patients to care for because unvaccinated people are filling the beds. People in car accidents or with heart attacks may not get medical attention because of this. Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Mayor Dave Bronson are responsible for this, because they have refused to issue...
voiceofalexandria.com

Senators' Letter to CDC Questions Medical Justification for Land Travel Restrictions on Canadian Border

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Susan Collins (R-ME), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), John Hoeven (R-ND), Jon Tester (D-MT), and Tina Smith (D-MN) sent a letter to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky seeking clarification on the medical justifications for the United States’ ban on all travelers from entering the country for non-essential purposes via land. The administration previously announced that beginning in November, certain fully vaccinated travelers who have tested negative for coronavirus may enter the United States via air travel, but not on land.
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Ask yourself some hard questions about mandates

To the editor -- To the unvaccinated everywhere: You feel it's wrong for our local, state and national government to make getting vaccinated against COVID-19 mandatory or losing your job. Did you ever stop to think "Where would I be now if my parents or their parents hadn't got the required vaccinations of the times (polio, measles, whooping cough, mumps and smallpox to name a few) so you and they could be healthy and go to get the education that everyone deserves? "
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tri-City Herald

Preventing bullying, Richland School Board, sheriff questions and other Herald letters

October is National Bullying Prevention Month, meaning it is time to raise awareness and do our part to help end all forms of bullying and harassment. One way to help is to be an active bystander. An active bystander is an individual who sees something bad happening and does something to try to improve the situation. For example, witnessing someone getting bullied and intervening to help out the victim.
MPNnow

Letter: The last letter

I am hoping the Daily Messenger will publish this last letter regarding my husband, Al Cooper Jr. Al passed away on Aug. 26, 2021. My husband wrote letters to the editor on a semi-regular basis. Al was a simple man just trying to relate to people and what was going on in this crazy world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy