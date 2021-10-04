CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Gerwyn Price racks up 100 average in World Grand Prix win over Michael Smith

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwEqO_0cGIwUrj00

Reigning champion Gerwyn Price became only the sixth player in the 23-year history of the World Grand Prix to average over 100 during his first-round win over Michael Smith

Welshman Price averaged 100.82 in the annual double-start tournament at the Morningside Arena in Leicester.

The world number one hit six 180s in nine legs and checked out on 81 after Smith had missed three doubles to force a deciding set.

“I think I played pretty well, Michael didn’t play too bad either, but I was pretty consistent,” world champion Price told Sky Sports after his 2-0 win.

“He bombed an opportunity in that last leg and I took it.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game. Everybody’s out there to beat me and I don’t blame them.

“I’m playing really well and I just thrive in these situations. Under pressure I’m playing some good darts.”

Two-time champion James Wade produced a bullseye finish for a 121 sudden-death leg checkout against Australian Damon Heta.

Heta surged into a 2-0 lead in the first set and hit a second 180 in the third leg.

But missed doubles proved costly and number four seed Wade rattled off three legs to take the set.

Heta levelled to take the match into a third set and it went all the way before Wade won the fifth leg decider.

Daryl Gurney the 2017 champion, lost 2-0 to Stephen Bunting and Mervyn King beat Martijn Kleermaker by the same scoreline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDDaR_0cGIwUrj00

Ross Smith marked his first Grand Prix appearance with a 2-0 victory over fellow Englishman Joe Cullen.

“I think the doubles went well from the start so I’m very happy,” Smith said.

“I’ve had a lot of mates who’ve helped me out with the practice side of it.

“They’ve kept me on the dartboard in the last three or four weeks, so I have to thank my mates for that.”

Dave Chisnall beat Mensur Suljovic 2-1, Luke Humphries overcame Dirk Van Duijvenbode 2-0 and Ryan Searle defeated Dimitri Van Den Bergh 2-1 in another match decided by a sudden death leg.

Comments / 0

Related
dartsnews.com

Two spots left in qualifying race to 2021 World Grand Prix

There are two spots left in for the World Grand Prix which is due to begin on October 3 in Leicester with the cut off being this weekend's Gibraltar Darts Trophy. Currently Darius Labanauskas and Mensur Suljovic are the only two players left involved in the race who are holding onto provisional spots.
SPORTS
SkySports

World Grand Prix 2021: Results, draw & schedule

Full details of the draw, results and schedule for the World Grand Prix will appear here as Gerwyn Price defends the title he won for the first time in 2020. The Iceman beat debutant Dirk van Duijvenbode at Coventry's Ricoh Arena last year as the tournament went behind closed doors and moved away from its traditional home in the Republic of Ireland.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Searle
Person
James Wade
Person
Luke Humphries
Person
Dirk Van Duijvenbode
Person
Stephen Bunting
Person
Gerwyn Price
Person
Dave Chisnall
Person
Daryl Gurney
SkySports

LISTEN: The Darts Show podcast - World Grand Prix preview

Daryl Gurney - Superchin made his major breakthrough winning in Dublin in 2017, however, he has slipped out of the world's top 16 after a run of disappointing displays. A candid Gurney joins us for an in-depth chat on his form, his walk-on and those celebrations at the Citywest four years ago.
SPORTS
chessbase.com

Simen Agdestein wins Grand Prix Tournament in Kragerø

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Grand Prix#Sky Sports#Australian
dartsnews.com

Brand new dartboard to debut at PDC tournaments from World Grand Prix

From this weekend onwards, the PDC will use a new dartboard from their board supplier, Unicorn. The new Eclipse Ultra will be utilised during the World Grand Prix in Leicester. In recent years, the Unicorn Eclipse HD2 has been used and it will lead to potential higher averages. According to...
HOBBIES
dartsnews.com

THROWBACK VIDEO: Van Gerwen wins first major title at 2012 World Grand Prix

With the World Grand Prix set to start on Sunday, DartsNews.com continues to look back on some of the best matches and moments from the unique tournament. Michael van Gerwen has now won dozens of major titles including five at the World Grand Prix but back in 2012, he won his first major title.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

World Grand Prix: Title holder Price beats Smith to reach second round

Gerwyn Price made a successful start to his World Grand Prix title defence as the world number one beat Michael Smith 2-0 in Leicester. The Welshman took the first set against the world's ninth-ranked player with a three-dart average of 104.42. Price's average dipped in the second set, but he...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jonny Clayton celebrates birthday with win over Callan Rydz at World Grand Prix

Jonny Clayton celebrated his 47th birthday with an impressive 2-0 win against Callan Rydz to reach the second round at the World Grand Prix.Premier League champion Clayton landed six doubles from 10 attempts in the annual double-start tournament at the Morningside Arena in Leicester and lost just one leg against tournament debutant Rydz.World number 14 Clayton averaged over 95 and landed a 170 checkout on his way to the last 16.𝗚𝗢 𝗝𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗬 𝗚𝗢! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿That was a magnificent performance from Jonny Clayton there who averages over 95 in a 2-0 win over Callan Rydz!📺 𝙐𝙥 𝙣𝙚𝙭𝙩 👉 Vincent van der...
PREMIER LEAGUE
dartsnews.com

Cross hands Wright consecutive first round exits at World Grand Prix, White holds his nerve in sudden death Anderson win

Peter Wright won't add to his title tally for the year after losing in straight sets to Rob Cross in the opening round of the World Grand Prix in Leicester. Cross produced a commanding win over Wright with some superb form from 'Voltage' who denied a bullish Wright a chance to add the World Grand Prix to his collection and diminishes his World Number One hopes for now.
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

276K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy