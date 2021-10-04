CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mack Maine Talks About The Length Of Lil Wayne's Albums & How It Has Evolved

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Wayne‘s long-time friend and the Young Money President, Mack Maine, recently spoke with Adam Aziz for his article on The Undefeated about rap album lengths. Mack talked about how the music industry has evolved from when him and Wayne first started way before digital streaming was a thing and confirmed Weezy has a project coming out that will be 10 or 11 songs only (it’s possible that this could be Trust Fund Babies)!

