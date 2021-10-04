Cristiano Ronaldo is to blame for Man United's struggles because he 'only thinks about goals' and does not allow his team-mates to play in their 'familiar pattern', says Dutch icon Danny Blind

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record with his 178th Champions League appearance on Wednesday night.The Portugal star passed his former Real Madrid team-mate Iker Casillas and marked the occasion by scoring Manchester United’s late winner against Villarreal.Here, the PA news agency looks at Ronaldo’s record-setting career in the competition.AppearancesRonaldo made 101 Champions League appearances for Real and 23 for Juventus, with Wednesday his 54th across two spells at United.Casillas had held the record since 2015 and made the last of his 177 Champions League appearances in April 2017 for Porto against Juventus.The first 150 came for Real, including 53 alongside...

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO