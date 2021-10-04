Cristiano Ronaldo is to blame for Man United's struggles because he 'only thinks about goals' and does not allow his team-mates to play in their 'familiar pattern', says Dutch icon Danny Blind
Dutch legend Danny Blind has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is the cause of Manchester United's recent struggles. Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in the summer and has already weighed in with five goals in seven games across all competitions and was on hand to score a last minute winner against Villarreal.www.chatsports.com
