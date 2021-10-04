CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Holmes, Inland Bay, North Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-04 19:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Holmes; Inland Bay; North Walton; South Walton; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southeast Alabama and Florida, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee and Geneva. In Florida, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Holmes, Inland Bay, North Walton, South Walton and Washington. * Through Wednesday evening. * Periods of heavy rain will overspread portions of Southeast Alabama and the Western Florida Panhandle today and continue into Tuesday. The heaviest rainfall is expected tonight into Tuesday. Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are forecast, with isolated higher values around 6 inches possible. These higher values over a short period of time will have the potential to cause flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 06:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bay FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAY COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 12:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON Water levels are expected to fall below minor flood stage around 1PM, and therefore the Coastal Flood Advisory has been allowed to expire. Minor flooding expected again with tomorrow`s late morning high tide.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-09 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Bristol Bay COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM AKDT SATURDAY FOR THE BRISTOL BAY COAST * LOCATION...Along the Bristol Bay coast from Togiak to Port Heiden. * COASTAL FLOODING...3 to 6 feet above the normal high tide line (1 to 3 feet above grassline). * TIMING...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...A strong low will continue to produce persistent westerly flow across the Bering. This prolonged westerly fetch combined with high tide will lead to coastal flooding across low lying areas. Minor beach erosion is also possible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aiken, Edgefield by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 06:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The National Weather Service in Columbia has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following areas, in east central Georgia, Columbia, McDuffie and Richmond. In central South Carolina, Aiken and Edgefield. * Until Noon EDT today. * Heavy rainfall today of 1-3 inches will exacerbate issues from widespread heavy rainfall on Thursday. * Flood prone locations, small streams and creaks, and low lying roads could be prone to rapid rises in water during heavy rainfall today.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 06:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: McCormick FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following areas, in east central Georgia, Lincoln. In central South Carolina, McCormick. * Until Noon EDT today. * Heavy rainfall today of 1-3 inches will exacerbate issues from widespread heavy rainfall on Thursday. * Flood prone locations, small streams and creaks, and low lying roads could be prone to rapid rises in water during heavy rainfall today.
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 06:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following areas, in east central Georgia, Lincoln. In central South Carolina, McCormick. * Until Noon EDT today. * Heavy rainfall today of 1-3 inches will exacerbate issues from widespread heavy rainfall on Thursday. * Flood prone locations, small streams and creaks, and low lying roads could be prone to rapid rises in water during heavy rainfall today.
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 10:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, sections of Water Street observe minor flooding up to one half foot in depth. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/12 PM 6.0 1.3 0.7 N/A Minor 09/12 AM 5.6 0.9 0.8 N/A Minor 09/12 PM 6.1 1.4 0.8 N/A Minor 10/01 AM 5.3 0.6 0.8 N/A None 10/01 PM 6.0 1.3 0.8 N/A Minor 11/02 AM 5.2 0.5 0.9 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 10:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, sections of Water Street observe minor flooding up to one half foot in depth. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/12 PM 6.0 1.3 0.7 N/A Minor 09/12 AM 5.6 0.9 0.8 N/A Minor 09/12 PM 6.1 1.4 0.8 N/A Minor 10/01 AM 5.3 0.6 0.8 N/A None 10/01 PM 6.0 1.3 0.8 N/A Minor 11/02 AM 5.2 0.5 0.9 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...One foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches and Inland Worcester Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest tidal departures are expected with the high tide on Sunday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 PM 3.1 0.6 0.5 3 NONE 09/11 AM 3.9 1.4 0.8 4 NONE 09/11 PM 3.8 1.3 1.3 5 NONE 10/12 PM 4.4 1.9 1.3 5-6 MINOR 11/12 AM 3.8 1.3 1.4 5 NONE 11/01 PM 4.0 1.5 1.0 5 MINOR
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex; Kent COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 3 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex and Kent. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 3 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally moderate flooding is possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.1 ft, Moderate 7.1 ft, Major 8.1 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/12 AM 5.6 0.4 0.1 None 09/12 PM 6.9 1.7 0.4 Minor 10/01 AM 6.2 1.0 1.1 Minor 10/01 PM 7.0 1.8 0.6 Minor 11/01 AM 5.3 0.1 0.5 None 11/02 PM 6.5 1.3 0.3 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/11 PM 5.5 0.8 0.9 None 09/11 AM 6.8 2.2 1.3 Minor 10/12 AM 6.0 1.3 1.6 Minor 10/12 PM 6.9 2.2 1.5 Minor 11/01 AM 5.4 0.8 1.3 None 11/01 PM 6.3 1.7 1.1 Minor
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...One foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches and Inland Worcester Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest tidal departures are expected with the high tide on Sunday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 PM 3.1 0.6 0.5 3 NONE 09/11 AM 3.9 1.4 0.8 4 NONE 09/11 PM 3.8 1.3 1.3 5 NONE 10/12 PM 4.4 1.9 1.3 5-6 MINOR 11/12 AM 3.8 1.3 1.4 5 NONE 11/01 PM 4.0 1.5 1.0 5 MINOR
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 01:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mercer THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN MERCER COUNTY At 225 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hermitage, Sharon, Sharpsville, Greenville, Farrell, West Middlesex, Clark and Wheatland. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Owens Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the strong wind gusts, areas of blowing dust may result in reduced visibility and poor air quality on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 07:00:00 Expires: 2021-10-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northwest to San Juan and Vicinity beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Bronx, Northern Queens by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bronx; Northern Queens COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Bronx and Northern Queens Counties. * WHEN...Between 1 PM and 4 PM EDT today around the times of high tide. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.
BRONX, NY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fulton, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 03:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fulton; Henry DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Fulton OH and Henry Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra and eastern St. Croix. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 07:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greenville The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Greenville County in upstate South Carolina * Until 500 AM EDT. * At 250 AM EDT, the Reedy River at Hudson Street reported a gauge height of 8.5 and falling. The floodwave along the river will continue to work downstream into Southern Greenville County into the overnight hours. Expect out of bank conditions and flooding of low-lying areas near the river all the way to the Laurens County line. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Greenville Downtown, Greenville Eastside, West Greenville, Mauldin, Berea, Welcome, Donaldson Center, Cherrydale Point, Fork Shoals and Princeton.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 03:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Lee FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR ANSON, CHATHAM, LEE, MONTGOMERY, MOORE, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND AND STANLY COUNTIES At 322 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a large area of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall. Minor flooding may begin shortly in the advisory area, especially across Richmond, Montgomery and Moore counties where up to two inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Covington, Ellerbe, Pekin, Biscoe, Seven Lakes, Robbins, Asheboro, Southern Pines, Rockingham, Wadesboro, Randleman, Pittsboro, Troy, Carthage, Goldston, Siler City, Pinehurst, Hamlet, Aberdeen, and Ansonville.
LEE COUNTY, NC

