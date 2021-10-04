CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, AL

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coffee, Geneva by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-04 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coffee; Geneva FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southeast Alabama and Florida, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee and Geneva. In Florida, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Holmes, Inland Bay, North Walton, South Walton and Washington. * Through Wednesday evening. * Periods of heavy rain will overspread portions of Southeast Alabama and the Western Florida Panhandle today and continue into Tuesday. The heaviest rainfall is expected tonight into Tuesday. Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are forecast, with isolated higher values around 6 inches possible. These higher values over a short period of time will have the potential to cause flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 06:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following areas, in east central Georgia, Lincoln. In central South Carolina, McCormick. * Until Noon EDT today. * Heavy rainfall today of 1-3 inches will exacerbate issues from widespread heavy rainfall on Thursday. * Flood prone locations, small streams and creaks, and low lying roads could be prone to rapid rises in water during heavy rainfall today.
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aiken, Edgefield by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 06:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The National Weather Service in Columbia has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following areas, in east central Georgia, Columbia, McDuffie and Richmond. In central South Carolina, Aiken and Edgefield. * Until Noon EDT today. * Heavy rainfall today of 1-3 inches will exacerbate issues from widespread heavy rainfall on Thursday. * Flood prone locations, small streams and creaks, and low lying roads could be prone to rapid rises in water during heavy rainfall today.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Columbia, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 06:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Columbia; McDuffie; Richmond FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The National Weather Service in Columbia has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following areas, in east central Georgia, Columbia, McDuffie and Richmond. In central South Carolina, Aiken and Edgefield. * Until Noon EDT today. * Heavy rainfall today of 1-3 inches will exacerbate issues from widespread heavy rainfall on Thursday. * Flood prone locations, small streams and creaks, and low lying roads could be prone to rapid rises in water during heavy rainfall today.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Coffee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 05:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 05:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coffee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Central Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Southwestern Jeff Davis County in southeastern Georgia * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 758 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Douglas, Broxton, Ambrose, Pridgen, West Green, Snipesville and Denton. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Geneva County, AL
Coffee County, AL
Florida State
Washington State
Geneva, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Hills, Albion Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-08 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southern Hills, Albion Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE BADGER FIRE BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * The Badger Fire Burn Area in a portion of southeast Idaho, including the following area, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains. * Until 11 PM MDT this evening. * National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the Badger Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Coffee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 05:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 05:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coffee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Central Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Southwestern Jeff Davis County in southeastern Georgia * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 758 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Douglas, Broxton, Ambrose, Pridgen, West Green, Snipesville and Denton. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 01:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mercer THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN MERCER COUNTY At 225 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hermitage, Sharon, Sharpsville, Greenville, Farrell, West Middlesex, Clark and Wheatland. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Owens Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the strong wind gusts, areas of blowing dust may result in reduced visibility and poor air quality on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fulton, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 03:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fulton; Henry DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Fulton OH and Henry Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Geauga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 01:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Geauga; Lake The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flood Advisory for Geauga County in northeastern Ohio Lake County in northeastern Ohio * Until 600 AM EDT. * At 216 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Painesville, Chardon, Fairport Harbor, Mentor, South Russell, Madison, Middlefield, Perry, Burton, Chesterland, Kirtland, Parkman, Huntsburg, Claridon, Montville, North Perry, Thompson, Kirtland Hills, Grand River and Aquilla. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coffee, Echols by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coffee; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton AREAS OF DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog developing early this morning across inland Southeast Georgia and inland Northeast Florida. Local visibilities will fall to around one quarter of a mile or less in many locations towards sunrise, and dense fog advisories may be required. The nature of the fog is such that visibilities will vary greatly over short distances. Motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions through sunrise. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Green Lake, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Green Lake; Marquette DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or much less in dense fog. * WHERE...Marquette and Green Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Ellis, Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and escessive temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Woods; Woodward RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR northwestern Oklahoma. * TIMING...1 PM to 7 PM Saturday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Up to 99 degrees F.
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 07:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greenville The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Greenville County in upstate South Carolina * Until 500 AM EDT. * At 250 AM EDT, the Reedy River at Hudson Street reported a gauge height of 8.5 and falling. The floodwave along the river will continue to work downstream into Southern Greenville County into the overnight hours. Expect out of bank conditions and flooding of low-lying areas near the river all the way to the Laurens County line. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Greenville Downtown, Greenville Eastside, West Greenville, Mauldin, Berea, Welcome, Donaldson Center, Cherrydale Point, Fork Shoals and Princeton.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 03:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Lee FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR ANSON, CHATHAM, LEE, MONTGOMERY, MOORE, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND AND STANLY COUNTIES At 322 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a large area of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall. Minor flooding may begin shortly in the advisory area, especially across Richmond, Montgomery and Moore counties where up to two inches of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Covington, Ellerbe, Pekin, Biscoe, Seven Lakes, Robbins, Asheboro, Southern Pines, Rockingham, Wadesboro, Randleman, Pittsboro, Troy, Carthage, Goldston, Siler City, Pinehurst, Hamlet, Aberdeen, and Ansonville.
LEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Defiance, Paulding, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 03:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Defiance; Paulding; Williams DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than 1 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Nassau COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Nassau County. * WHEN...Between 10 AM to 2 PM EDT today around the times of high tide. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/10 AM 6.2/ 6.7 1.2/ 1.7 0.4/ 0.9 3-4 MINOR 09/11 PM 5.6/ 6.1 0.6/ 1.1 0.8/ 1.3 6 NONE 10/11 AM 6.1/ 6.6 1.1/ 1.6 0.5/ 1.0 7 MINOR 11/12 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.4/ 0.9 0.9/ 1.4 8 NONE 11/12 PM 5.9/ 6.4 0.9/ 1.4 0.6/ 1.1 6-7 MINOR 12/01 AM 4.9/ 5.4 -0.2/ 0.3 0.6/ 1.1 5 NONE REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/10 AM 6.1/ 6.6 1.4/ 1.9 1.4/ 1.9 3-4 MINOR 09/11 PM 5.6/ 6.1 0.9/ 1.4 1.7/ 2.2 6 MINOR 10/11 AM 6.0/ 6.5 1.3/ 1.8 1.4/ 1.9 7 MINOR 11/12 AM 5.5/ 6.0 0.8/ 1.3 1.8/ 2.2 8 NONE 11/11 AM 5.7/ 6.2 1.0/ 1.5 1.6/ 2.0 6-7 MINOR 12/01 AM 5.0/ 5.5 0.2/ 0.8 1.5/ 2.0 5 NONE HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/11 AM 6.2/ 6.7 1.6/ 2.0 2.2/ 2.7 1-2 MINOR 10/12 AM 5.9/ 6.4 1.3/ 1.8 2.6/ 3.1 2 MINOR 10/12 PM 6.2/ 6.7 1.6/ 2.0 2.3/ 2.8 2 MINOR 11/01 AM 5.7/ 6.2 1.2/ 1.7 2.7/ 3.2 2 MINOR 11/01 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.5/ 2.0 2.3/ 2.8 2 MINOR
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fillmore, Houston, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 02:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fillmore; Houston; Winona DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN

