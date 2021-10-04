Flash Flood Watch issued for Coffee, Geneva by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Owens Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the strong wind gusts, areas of blowing dust may result in reduced visibility and poor air quality on Monday.

