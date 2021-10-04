Flash Flood Watch issued for Coffee, Geneva by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-04 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coffee; Geneva FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southeast Alabama and Florida, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee and Geneva. In Florida, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Holmes, Inland Bay, North Walton, South Walton and Washington. * Through Wednesday evening. * Periods of heavy rain will overspread portions of Southeast Alabama and the Western Florida Panhandle today and continue into Tuesday. The heaviest rainfall is expected tonight into Tuesday. Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are forecast, with isolated higher values around 6 inches possible. These higher values over a short period of time will have the potential to cause flash flooding.alerts.weather.gov
