Elaine Lambrecht

Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our Mother, Elaine Lambrecht, 81, of Eau Claire. Elaine was killed in a tragic automobile accident on Sunday, September 26th, 2021, one year from the day we buried our Father. As we struggle to cope with the sudden loss of our Mother, we can only imagine that Dad and our brother Gary must have been being pretty vocal in heaven about missing Mom and wanting her with them. It appears that our Dad continues to have the last word.

www.leadertelegram.com

