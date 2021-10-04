Lorraine Sievwright

Lorraine L Sievwright, age 91 of Durand, died Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Homeplace in Durand with her family by her side. Lorraine was born on July 8, 1930 in Arkansaw. She was the daughter of William and Vera (Metcalf) Luther. Lorraine grew up in Arkansaw and graduated from Arkansaw High School in 1947. Lorraine worked various jobs over the years including several years at Presto Industries. She purchased a bar, The South Shore Bar, in Port Wing. Lorraine owned and operated the bar for many years. In retirement, Lorraine and her husband, Norman traveled the country in their RV, including trips to Texas, Florida, California and Alaska. Lorraine and her daughter, Sandi, took several special trips to Ireland, Canada, Hawaii and Europe over the years.