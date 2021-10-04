Beatrice Axelsen

Beatrice M. Axelsen, age 92 of Menomonie, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home in Elmwood. Bea was born on December 18, 1928 on a farm near Plum City to Benjamin and Teresa (Traynor) Sagstetter. She attended a one-room country school and graduated from Elmwood High School in 1947. She worked in the school office for bus fare and was in the band, playing bass drum. Bea attended the Stout Institute from 1947 until 1950 majoring in Home Economics Education. She met her husband-to-be while attended college. Bea married Paul Axelsen September 15, 1951 in Plum City. They resided in Owatonna, MN for a year while Paul worked for American Yearbook, a division of Jostens, Paul accepted his first teaching position at Pattengill Junior High in Lansing, MI. Their son, Andy was born there in 1954.