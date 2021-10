SPRINGDALE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved plans for five warehouse and self-storage complexes without fanfare. Commissioners voted 9-0 on each property. Roy Covert, a member of the commission, thanked the staff of the city's Planning Department after the meeting. He noted engineers who presented the items on the agenda had complete plans and had discussed any variances with staff before the meeting. Complete information at the ready helps the commission make clearer decisions, he said.

SPRINGDALE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO