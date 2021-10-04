San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Extends Covid Vaccination Deadline For City Workers

San Jose made a last-minute change to its COVID-19 vaccination policy that gives reluctant employees more time to get the jab before punishments start. Thursday was the deadline for city employees to be vaccinated, but Mayor Sam Liccardo said workers will be given a one-week grace period to get their first shot before being placed on a one-week unpaid suspension. Employees who had their first dose by Friday, Oct. 1, will be given reasonable time to get their shot before being subject to disciplinary action.