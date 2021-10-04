CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

UW professor Audrey Desjardins connects the world of data to humans in ‘Data Imaginaries’

By Julie Emory The Daily
The Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf our data could speak or interact with us, what would it say? What would our data look like if it were made tangible instead of lines of code translated into binary? What if you could feel the wavelengths of sounds in the palm of your hand or look at the world from the view of your device?

www.dailyuw.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

How to join the connected world with data and AI

The past year demonstrated the power of digital to overcome the challenges seen in the physical world. When customer relationships were threatened by pandemic restrictions, many firms stepped outside their comfort zones to respond with new virtual experiences, services, and conveniences to maintain or even grow those vital customer relationships.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Foundation Series: Data Science, Psychohistory, and the Future of Humanity

Psychohistory is an interdisciplinary science that combines sociology and mathematics with the goal to predict future events in large societies. The theory is inspired by the emergence of gas from billions of atoms, and similar amounts are considered when the first axiom talks about sufficiently large populations. The real world would face challenges related to three main areas - scale, limits of current knowledge, and ethics. We can't describe mechanisms underlying changes in societies mathematically with the required level of precision. We just don't understand them well enough. Yet.
SCIENCE
martechseries.com

TruEra launches free AI Quality course for Data Scientists, led by Professor at Carnegie Mellon University

Course covers topics relevant to model explainability, accuracy, and fairness; is relevant to EU AI law and other industry guidelines. TruEra, a global provider of AI Quality solutions, has announced the launch of its first free course for data science practitioners. The live, online course ‘AI Quality: Driving ML Performance and Trustworthiness,’ will run over four consecutive weeks from October 27 to November 17, 2021. It will be led by esteemed Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) academic Anupam Datta, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and (by courtesy) Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University. Datta is also Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientist at TruEra, and will be supported on the course by AI experts and practitioners on his research team who hold degrees from Carnegie Mellon University, Georgia Institute of Technology, MIT and the University of Maryland. In their current roles at TruEra, this team works with major enterprises and data science teams around the world to improve their success with AI and ML.
EDUCATION
The Daily

Dianne Harris joins the UW as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences

Dianne Harris joined the UW as the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences during the 2021-22 academic year. Harris succeeded Robert Stacey and is committed to carrying forward the same standard of excellence in leadership in the humanities. Harris comes to the UW as a senior program officer...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Robot#Open Data#Amazon Alexa#Studio Tilt#Anthropomorphizes
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Amazon
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
Laramie Live

UW Hosting Harvard Professor For New Program

The University of Wyoming will be hosting Danielle Allen, Harvard University’s James Bryant Conant University Professor, as the guest speaker for the launching of the new Democracy Laboratory. Allen’s American democracy talk will be presented through Zoom at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, October 5, as part of the Wyoming Institute...
COLLEGES
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Know Why Wisdom Teeth Only Emerge When We're Basically Adults

We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones. But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years. This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
SCIENCE
martechseries.com

Cint Releases White Paper on Connected Data for Better Consumer Understanding

New publication illustrates how connected data can unlock contextual, holistic understanding of target audiences for decision-making. Cint, a global software leader in digital insights gathering, has published a new white paper: “Connecting the data dots to eliminate your consumer blind spots.” Written by Cint’s Chief Innovation Officer, Oscar Carlsson, the publication helps readers grasp the various ways that connected data can unlock contextual understanding of their brand’s target audiences.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Navigating Compliance in a Digitally-Fuelled, Data-Driven Post-Pandemic World Featured

Here’s a question - when was the last time you received an email from a business and thought to yourself, ‘I don’t even remember signing up to that’?. These days, data is the currency of the internet - and with the pandemic-induced increased use of cloud products and services, among other technologies, the volume of data is growing exponentially. But with the growing richness of digital interactions comes questions such as where does data reside? Who has access to it? And how is it being used?
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy