UW professor Audrey Desjardins connects the world of data to humans in ‘Data Imaginaries’

Course covers topics relevant to model explainability, accuracy, and fairness; is relevant to EU AI law and other industry guidelines. TruEra, a global provider of AI Quality solutions, has announced the launch of its first free course for data science practitioners. The live, online course ‘AI Quality: Driving ML Performance and Trustworthiness,’ will run over four consecutive weeks from October 27 to November 17, 2021. It will be led by esteemed Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) academic Anupam Datta, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and (by courtesy) Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University. Datta is also Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientist at TruEra, and will be supported on the course by AI experts and practitioners on his research team who hold degrees from Carnegie Mellon University, Georgia Institute of Technology, MIT and the University of Maryland. In their current roles at TruEra, this team works with major enterprises and data science teams around the world to improve their success with AI and ML.

