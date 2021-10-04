Capitol Weekly Podcast: Scott Lay Memorial Edition

Anthony York and Paul Mitchell join Capitol Weekly’s John Howard and Tim Foster to remember Nooner publisher Scott Lay, who died suddenly in September. Scott was a fascinating person with a unique backstory: He never finished high school, but later graduated from college and law school at UC Davis. His experience outside the regular high-school-to-university pipeline gave him a particular appreciation for the role of junior colleges, and he went to work for the Community College League of California, ultimately serving as their President and Chief Executive Officer from 2006 – 2014.