Science

Medicine award kicks off week of Nobel Prize announcements

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The first of the 2021 Nobel Prizes is announced Monday with the naming of the winner, or winners, in the field of physiology or medicine.

A panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm will announce the recipient after 11:30 a.m. (0930 GMT).

Last year’s prize went to three scientists who discovered the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus, a breakthrough that led to cures for the deadly disease and tests to keep the scourge from spreading though blood banks.

The Nobel Assembly often commends basic science, but practical applications are also sometimes recognized. This could boost the chances of those involved in developing vaccines against the coronavirus getting the prize.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics.

Read more stories about Nobel Prizes past and present by The Associated Press at https://www.apnews.com/NobelPrizes

CBS San Francisco

Chili Peppers Led To UCSF Researcher David Julius’ Nobel Prize For Medicine

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — UC San Francisco researcher David Julius was awarded a share of the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his groundbreaking work into the neuroscience of pain. Julius was sharing the award with Ardem Patapoutian, a medical researcher at Scripps Research in La Jolla. The two scientists won the Prize for identifying receptors in the skin that respond to heat and pressure. Their work is focused on the field of somatosensation, which explores the ability of specialized organs such as eyes, ears and skin to see, hear and feel. “This really unlocks one of the secrets of nature,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kfgo.com

Nobel Medicine Prize for COVID-19 vaccine? It may be too soon

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Scientists behind COVID-19 vaccines could be in the running to win the Nobel Prize for Medicine even though the pandemic is far from over. Some scientists say it is just a matter of time: If the work that went into developing the vaccines is not recognised when this year’s prize is announced on Monday, it will win the award in years to come.
PHARMACEUTICALS
industryglobalnews24.com

David Julius, Ardem Patapoutian receive the Nobel Prize for Medicine

Ardem Patapoutian and David Julius win Nobel Prize for medicine 2021. They received the prize for their discovery regarding nerve impulses. The Nobel Medicine Prize for this year was awarded to US scientists Ardem Patapoutian and David Julius on Monday. The prize was awarded for their discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch.
SCIENCE
Alfred Nobel
Vallejo Times-Herald

UCSF scientist shares in Nobel Prize in medicine

Two California scientists won the Nobel Prize in medicine for work on how the human body senses temperature through touch, which may have applications from pain management to virtual reality. David Julius, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco, and Ardem Patapoutian, a molecular biologist and neuroscientist at...
SCIENCE
Voice of America

Two Americans Win Nobel Medicine Prize for Body Sensory Findings

Two American scientists have won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries of how the body senses temperature and touch. The Nobel Committee in Stockholm, Sweden announced the winners – David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian – on Monday. In a statement, the committee said findings by...
SCIENCE
#Nobel Prizes#Medicine#Hepatitis C Virus#Ap#The Karolinska Institute#The Nobel Assembly#Swedish
Asbarez News

Armenian Physician Shares 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The 2021 Nobel Prize in physiology and medicine has been awarded to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch, a statement by the Nobel Assembly said on Monday. The two US-based scientists received the accolade for describing the mechanics of how humans perceive...
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine Makes Sense: Touch and Temp Discoveries Win

Two neuroscientists, David Julius, PhD, and Ardem Patapoutian, PhD, have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their work surrounding the discovery of receptors for temperature and touch. Both West Coast researchers, Julius is a professor and chair of the department of physiology at the University of California, San Francisco, and Patapoutian, professor of molecular and cellular neuroscience at Scripps Research and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator.
SCIENCE
AFP

Duo wins Nobel Chemistry Prize for work on catalysts

Germany's Benjamin List and David MacMillan of the United States on Wednesday won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction, the jury said. The duo was awarded "for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis. This has had a great impact on pharmaceutical research, and has made chemistry greener," the Nobel Committee said. List and MacMillan, both 53, will share the 10-million-kronor ($1.1-million, one-million-euro) prize. MacMillan is a professor at Princeton University in the US, while List is a director at the Max Planck Institute in Germany.
CHEMISTRY
WREG

Nobel literature prize awarded to Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah

STOCKHOLM (AP) — U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday for works that explore the legacies of imperialism on uprooted individuals. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf […]
AFRICA
universityofcalifornia.edu

UCLA alumnus Ardem Patapoutian shares 2021 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine

Neuroscientist Ardem Patapoutian, a UCLA alumnus, is one of two winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine. Patapoutian, a professor of neuroscience at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, shares the honor with David Julius, a UC San Francisco professor of physiology, for their discoveries of receptors in the body that respond to temperature and touch. Specifically, their research explains how temperature and pressure are converted into electrical impulses in the nervous system.
BERKELEY, CA
KFI AM 640

UC Irvine Graduate Shares Nobel Prize in Chemistry

David MacMillan, who earned his doctorate from UC Irvine, is the winner of the Nobel Prize in chemistry, an honor he is sharing with Benjamin List, who is a former student and assistant professor at Scripps Research in La Jolla, it was announced Wednesday.
IRVINE, CA
AFP

Pair win Nobel for tool that made chemistry leaner and greener

Germany's Benjamin List and Scottish-American David MacMillan on Wednesday won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for developing a tool to build molecules that has spurred new drug research, scaled up production and made chemistry more environmentally friendly. It is a very simple, cheap and environmentally friendly molecule," the Academy said.
CHEMISTRY
PBS NewsHour

WATCH LIVE: The winner of the Nobel Prize in medicine is…

The Nobel Committee will announce the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine on Monday. The Nobel Prize will be announced on Oct. 4 at 5:30 a.m. ET. Watch live in the player above. Last year’s winners were three scientists — Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born...
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

