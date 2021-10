Albert Pujols knows how to play October hero. The Cooperstown-bound slugger was the MVP of the classic 2004 NLCS, when he hit four homers to go with nine RBIs, a .500 average and a 1.563 OPS as his Cardinals beat the Astros in seven games. The next year, he smashed an epic game-winning home run off Brad Lidge in Game 5 of the NLCS that’s probably still rattling around above the train tracks in Houston’s ballpark. He has a .968 OPS in 16 career World Series games — he hit three homers in one of those contests — and helped the Cardinals win two titles.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO