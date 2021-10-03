CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriorette Varsity Volleyball beats South Ripley 2 – 1

Cover picture for the articleAfter dripping the first set to S. Ripley 19-25, the Warriorettes turned things around winning the next two sets 25-16, 15-10. Scottsburg improved to 2-0 on the day in the Scottsburg Invite.

Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Noblesville 2 – 0

Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Noblesville 2 – 0 in the Championship match of the Cougar Challenge Varsity Volleyball Tournament, finishes 2nd place. GC’s Morgan Hornaday and Mya Grigsby made the All-Tournament Team.
Girls Varsity Volleyball sweeps Millington 3-0

The Lady Eagles headed to Millington last night for a non-conference match against a previous conference team and rival. The Eagles student section came out in full force with Cole Jankowski, Drew Titsworth, Dayne Reif, and Aidan Hoard leading the group. Muth came out strong in the 1st set, winning 25-12. Millington battled back in the 2nd set, with multiple long volleys, but Muth prevailed 25-23. In the 3rd and final set, the Eagles returned to their dominant play and won 25-12. Lexi Boyke led all in kills with 14. Audrey Geer followed in kills with 13, and Emma Kerkau had 6. Sarah Hauck had 29 assists for the night and tied for team high digs with 19. Geer also had 19 digs, and Faith Breinager had 10. Boyke, Kerkau, and Abbi Peterson had 2 blocks each. Brooklyn Compau scored 3 aces on the night. The Eagles host Bridgeport Wednesday 9/29 and travel to Mt Morris for a tournament this Saturday.
Gallery: Varsity Volleyball defeats Gardner Edgerton

The Girls Varsity Volleyball team defeated Gardner Edgerton 25-14 in the third set on Thursday, September 23. This was the team’s first home game of the season and they made sure to bring a positive attitude and determination. They lost 26-28 in the first, but were able to come back winning 27-25 in the second set. In the third set, they were able to find holes in Gardner’s defense and score points quicker. The Varsity football team came to support them in their first home gameTheir second game of the tri was against Olathe North.
Girls Varsity Soccer beats South Knox 1 – 0

Saturday morning the BHS girls soccer team earned their 9th win of the season with a hard fought victory over South Knox. The Spartans were a tough match and looked the better side in the first half. But the pioneers regrouped and took control of the game in the second. With 22 minutes left to play, Kylie Vollman broke the deadlock by chasing down a loose ball after an opposing player mishandled a back pass. Kylie snapped up the chance, stayed composed, and finished by sliding the ball neatly past the oncoming goalkeeper. Other outstanding performances were had by a midfield of AJ Mayes, Jackie Mosqueda, Katelyn Day. The defense was outstanding, keeping a clean sheet against difficult opponents. Way to go ladies.
KML Varsity Volleyball Defeats Brookfield Central at Sprawl

It’s the second day of the Sprawl and in the first match-up in power pool play, KML faces Brookfield Central. KML lost to Brookfield Central in the Bronze Championship at the Charger Rally Tournament last weekend. KML stayed aggressive throughout the entire match making multiple 3-5 point runs at a time. KML took the match in two beating Brookfield Central 25-17 and 25-21. Madison Fischer led the Chargers with 5 aces and Caitlin Johnson was right behind with 4 aces. Meredith Bock and Samantha Kohl led the Chargers in digs. Stella Zarling had 5 kills for the Chargers offensively. Emily Honzelka and Halie Markovic had four kills. Madison Fischer had 12 assists and Ella Walz had 7. Emily Honzelka had 5 total blocks throughout the match. After winning in the two against Brookfield Central, the Chargers move on to play Cedarburg in their second match of power pool play on the second and final day of the Sprawl.
Warriorette Varsity Cross Country finishes 7th place at Mid Southern Conference

Warriorette XC finished 7th in the MSC held at Hardy Lake on Saturday, 10/2. Corydon Central defeated Charlestown using the 6th place tiebreaker. Here are the individual results for Scottsburg:. 28 Becki Foster, 25:59.6. 32 Sophia Kirkman, 26:59.9. 37 Chloe Long, 27:53.5. 41 Bri Busick, 32:25.9. 42 Kynley Comer, 35:46.7.
Boys Varsity Soccer beats Davison 3 – 2

Freshman Parker DeLange would begin our night with a goal assisted by Sophomore Carter “Stephen” Baese. Junior Captain Chase Fike would add his 10th goal of the season with a well placed PK after Sophomore Cooper Lynch was fouled. Cooper would cement the win with his own goal with minutes remaining. Lapeer is home all next week with special events each game:
Varsity Volleyball wins Bronze Bracket @ Eastside Invitational

The Varsity Volleyball team traveled to Eastside High School on Saturday, October 2nd to compete in the Eastside Invitational. The team placed 3rd in pool play, and ended up defeating Belton-Honea Path 25-20 and 25-17, and Crescent 25-20 and 29-27 to win the bronze bracket. The team placed 9th out of 15 teams for the tournament. The tournament had strong teams, which helped the Lady Dogs prepare for the upcoming playoffs. The team had some highs and lows, however the best high was when they defeated Crescent in an exciting match to win the Bronze division.
Varsity Volleyball finishes 2nd at Mackinac Island Tournament

Here are the results from the Mackinac Island tournament that was held this past Saturday:. Finished pool play 5-1: Mack City def. Mack Island 21-10, 21-2 Mack City split with Cardinal Mooney 21-13, 11-21 Mack city def. Beaver Island 21-3, 21-13 After a tie for first place in pool play...
Varsity Volleyball capture 3rd at home tournament

The Eagles hosted a 6 team tournament Sat Sept 25th and came away with 3rd place. In pool play Muth started with a match against Bay City Central, coming away with a win in 2 sets. Audrey Geer led the Eagles in kills with 8, followed by Lexi Boyke with 6 and Kerkau with 4. Sarah Hauck had 22 assists for the match, and 4 digs. Geer and Brooklyn Compau had 6 digs each, Hauck and Geer each had 3 aces. Geer, Kerkau and Amy Kern both collected 2 blocks.
KML Varsity Volleyball Loses in Two Against Oconomowoc

The KML Chargers took first in their power pool round this morning moving them into the gold bracket of the Sprawl. KML was up against Oconomowoc where the winner would move on to play in the championship. After some great wins earlier this morning, KML had a hard time finding their momentum in the first set losing to Oconomowoc 15-25. KML regrouped and came out stronger the second set but were unable to take the set. They lost 25-22. Leading the Chargers, Meredith Bock had 6 digs and Samantha Kohl had 5. Halie Markovic led with 5 kills and two total blocks. Alyssa Gaeth came away with 4 kills. Nadia Schroeder and Samantha Kohl had 3 kills each. Madison Fischer had 11 assists and Ella Walz had 6. Since KML lost to Oconomowoc they will be battling DSHA for third place of the Sprawl.
South Ripley Boys Soccer doubles Shawe at Jac-Cen-Del Sectional

South Ripley Boys Soccer was a 4-2 winner over Shawe at 1A Sectional 45 hosted by Jac-Cen-Del. The Raiders Zach Gentile had a pair of goals while teammate Ryan Miller contributed two assists. Also for Ripley, Ben Miller had one goal and one assist, Gavin Binion scored once and Logan...
Girls Varsity Volleyball Turned Red by Greeley

Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball was turned red by Greeley on Monday, falling 0-3. “Rye lost in 3 sets,” said Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach Geri Jones. “Nicole Dellicolli and Ella Erickson each had 6 kills for the Garnets. Nicole also had 12 digs. Dylan Deertz had 15 assists.”. The teams...
KML Varsity Volleyball Takes Watertown in Two at Sprawl

KML was up against Watertown for the last match of pool play on the first day. The Chargers ending up defeating Watertown in two close sets 25-23 and 25-23. The Chargers had a large point deficit in the second set, however, aggressive serving and strong blocking earned them key points to tie up the game. Madison Fischer led the Chargers with 3 aces. Meredith Bock had 12 digs. Emily Honzekla led the Chargers with 3 total blocks. Samantha Kohl and Emily Honzelka each had 5 kills which was the high for the Chargers. Ella Walz had 8 assists and Madison Fischer had 10. Following pool play on the first day of the Sprawl, KML came away first in their pool upsetting Arrowhead, losing to three against Kimberly and taking Watertown in two. KML comes back to the Sprawl early Saturday morning for power pool play where they will take on Brookfield Central and Cedarburg!
Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball falls to Saginaw Heritage

Lapeer traveled to Saginaw Heritage and played a great match but fell just short. Lapeer started off strong in the first set but then Saginaw Heritage made a good push at the end to take the set and then carried that momentum over to win the second set as well. Lapeer did a great job resetting and winning the third set, 15-11. Shannon Nolan had some great block touches throughout the match! Berkley Dixon and Oaklee Callans did a great job mixing up their hitting shots!
LHS varsity volleyball strong at the net for Homecoming

LYMAN — The LHS varsity volleyball team continues to knock off opponents on the courts, and they continued this game plan last week to top off their Homecoming activity. The Lady Eagles hosted and beat the Lady Panthers of Cokeville in three, 25-20, 25-12, 25-18, in the Eagle Lair. “As...
South Ripley Boys Soccer bests JCD to win ORVC

South Ripley defeated Jac-Cen-Del 2-0 Friday to win the ORVC title. Raider coach Nathan Hensley, through the team’s Twitter account, said, “This season has been bitter sweet for me as a coach. I have been coaching this group of seniors for the last 6 years and I have pushed them hard for the last 6 years. We saw the reward for the hard work. We finished with a regular season record of 12-0-4. Undefeated! We are the ORVC Co-Champions, Panther Cup Champions and we brought the Coach MO Trophy home.”
Varsity Volleyball defeats Tiffin Columbian

The Sailors are now 19-0! They traveled to Tiffin on Tuesday and came home with the win against the Tornadoes! Leading scorers included Kayla Kearns with 14 service points including 4 aces, Gracie Starcovic with 11 kills and 11 digs, Jenna Peters with 8 kills, and Kaitlin Colahan with 7. Hallie Habermehl had 10 digs and 27 assists in the match! Come support the Sailors on Thursday for Senior Night!
