Warriorette Varsity Volleyball beats South Ripley 2 – 1

The Lady Eagles headed to Millington last night for a non-conference match against a previous conference team and rival. The Eagles student section came out in full force with Cole Jankowski, Drew Titsworth, Dayne Reif, and Aidan Hoard leading the group. Muth came out strong in the 1st set, winning 25-12. Millington battled back in the 2nd set, with multiple long volleys, but Muth prevailed 25-23. In the 3rd and final set, the Eagles returned to their dominant play and won 25-12. Lexi Boyke led all in kills with 14. Audrey Geer followed in kills with 13, and Emma Kerkau had 6. Sarah Hauck had 29 assists for the night and tied for team high digs with 19. Geer also had 19 digs, and Faith Breinager had 10. Boyke, Kerkau, and Abbi Peterson had 2 blocks each. Brooklyn Compau scored 3 aces on the night. The Eagles host Bridgeport Wednesday 9/29 and travel to Mt Morris for a tournament this Saturday.
Comments / 0