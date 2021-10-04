CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
STAT WATCH: Mordecai throwing TDs at fastest clip since 2012

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMU's Tanner Mordecai is throwing touchdown passes at the fastest rate in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 2012. The Oklahoma transfer has passed for at least four in each of the Mustangs' games, and his total of 24 is the most through five games since West Virginia's Geno Smith had the same number at this point nine years ago.

