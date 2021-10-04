STAT WATCH: Mordecai throwing TDs at fastest clip since 2012

Prescott completed 21 of 26 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns in Monday night's 41-21 win over the Eagles. He also rushed nine times for six yards and lost a fumble. Prescott started by narrowly missing out on a 45-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb, who was pulled down at the one-yard line before Ezekiel Elliott capped the Cowboys' opening drive with a touchdown rush. The signal-caller then faced pressure in his own end zone on Dallas' next series, causing the ball to slip out of his throwing hand for a fumble that was immediately recovered for a Philadelphia touchdown. Prescott endured further frustration after Elliott had a touchdown catch reversed and brought back to the one-yard line on the next drive, which ended after the quarterback was ruled to have been stuffed on a subsequent fourth-down sneak attempt after video review. Amid all those near-misses, however, Prescott was still highly efficient as a passer and ultimately finished with a trio of passing touchdowns, finding tight end Dalton Schultz twice and wideout Cedrick Wilson on a two-yard play on fourth down for his other. Overall, that made for a strong showing for Prescott, who now boasts six touchdowns versus two interceptions and has completed over 75 percent of his passes through three games. After returning from last year's ankle injury, he should have high confidence in his play in Week 4's matchup against an improved Panthers defense.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO