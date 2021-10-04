Two People Arrested, Facing Charges After Police Chase, Assault On Kiski Twp. Police Officer

ELVERTA (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating after an Elverta woman and a boy were critically injured — allegedly by another family member. Around 11 a.m. Monday, a male juvenile called 9-1-1 reporting that he had hurt his mother and his young brother. When Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene in the area of El Modena and El Reno avenues they found the two victims who were in need of medical attention. Deputies detained the caller and a second juvenile. They haven’t said how the second juvenile is related to the caller. On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced that the two brothers detained – aged 13 and 16 – had been arrested and booked into juvenile hall. Both are facing attempted homicide charges. The extent of the victims’ injuries has not been released. Both are listed in critical condition at the hospital. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

ELVERTA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO