Two People Arrested, Facing Charges After Police Chase, Assault On Kiski Twp. Police Officer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say a 29-year-old man from Duquesne was arrested after a drug bust at the Orchard Park Housing Plan.
In a release on Friday, police say they served a search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of State Street and seized approximately 1,650 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl, 10 additional grams of suspected fentanyl, $29,550 in cash, a weapon and ammunition.
Officials say they suspected Rashaad Fitzgerald of selling fentanyl out of the residence. He is currently on probation.
Appx 1,650 stamped glassine bags of suspected fentanyl (33 bricks), 10 additional grams of suspected fentanyl, $29,550 in cash, a fully loaded and untraceable black 9mm pistol (ghost gun), and an extended magazine were seized as a result of the search. pic.twitter.com/Ghp1TryWNZ
— Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) October 1, 2021
Fitzgerald has been charged with several narcotics and firearms-related offenses, law enforcement said.
