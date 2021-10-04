CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, PA

Two People Arrested, Facing Charges After Police Chase, Assault On Kiski Twp. Police Officer

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people are behind bars and facing numerous charges after a police chase and an assault on a police officer led to their being arrested on Sunday night. Police say Kanisha Croyle and Kyler Gaff didn’t stop when officers tried to pull them over along State...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

