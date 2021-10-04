CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-Thailand to cap diesel prices, sees 2021 GDP growth

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds detail, comments on GDP)

BANGKOK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Thailand will cap retail diesel prices at 30 baht ($0.89) per litre until the end of the month to help reduce living costs for consumers amid higher global oil prices and a prolonged coronavirus outbreak, its deputy prime minister said on Monday.

The short-term support could be extended if necessary, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who is also energy minister, told a news conference.

“If global oil prices keep increasing, we still have room to manoeuvre,” he said, adding prices of some diesel types would be lowered from Tuesday and some from Oct. 11.

The subsidy will be financed by an oil fund worth 11 billion baht ($326 million) and a loan if needed, Supattanapong said.

Currently, the government has also frozen liquefied petroleum gas prices (LPG) until the end of January.

Government subsidies have helped keep headline inflation low, at minus 0.02% in August.

The government has also introduced a series of measures to support consumers and businesses affected by the pandemic.

After a hit from the outbreak and tougher containment measures here imposed in July and August, the economy is improving with higher exports and consumption, Supattanapong said.

“Q4 should be a lot better and full-year growth is likely to be positive,” he said.

Last week, the central bank maintained its 2021 economic growth forecast at 0.7%, while the finance minister expects 1.3% growth. ($1 = 33.74 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Thailand sees economy improving in Q4 on eased curbs

BANGKOK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economy should improve further in the final quarter of this year thanks to government support measures and September’s relaxation of coronavirus curbs to spur activity, a deputy prime minister said on Thursday. The government will ensure the supply of COVID-19 vaccines is boosted to...
HEALTH
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly natural-gas supply climb of 118 billion cubic feet

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 118 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 1. That was larger than the average increase of 111 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.288 trillion cubic feet, down 532 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 176 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas was down 13.4 cents, or 2.4%, at $5.541 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.511 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Sri Lanka allows sharp rise in food prices to ease shortages

The Sri Lankan government on Friday ended price controls on essential foods in a bid to end black market trading as food shortages worsen amid a foreign currency crisis. But the shortages worsened and last week authorities lifted controls on rice hoping to get supplies into markets.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Gas Prices#Global Oil Prices
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Thailand to introduce $1.3 bln job support for smaller firms

BANGKOK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Thailand plans to introduce an estimated 45.4 billion baht ($1.34 billion) in stimulus to help smaller businesses retain jobs, its planning agency said on Thursday, as the tourism-dependent country deals with a prolonged coronavirus outbreak. The government will pay firms a total of 9,000 baht...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

World Bank Cuts Thai GDP Growth Outlook to 1% This Year

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is forecast to grow 1% this year, down from the 2.2% projected in July, hit by a spike in COVID-19 cases and a delayed reopening to visitors, the World Bank said on Tuesday, as the country fights its biggest virus outbreak to date. Southeast Asia's...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
houstonmirror.com

Petrol, diesel prices see hike across metros

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Petrol and diesel prices rose on Tuesday across all four metros in the country. In Delhi, petrol rates reached Rs 101.39 per litre, with a hike of Rs 0.20, while diesel saw a hike of Rs 0.25 for the second consecutive day and reached Rs 89.57 per litre.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Thai fin min still sees GDP growth of 1.3% this year

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economy is still expected to grow 1.3% this year and the government is maintaining a target of 4-5% growth next year as it makes a push to revitalise the economy through measures, the finance minister said on Monday. The finance ministry’s growth outlook this...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Why are gas prices rising and what will it mean for households and energy firms?

Gas prices have been soaring over the last year, and earlier this week were trading at around six times the levels they were at in January.It has put pressure on businesses and will squeeze householders turning on their gas heating over the winter.– Why has there been a surge in gas prices?There is not one single cause for the shortage, but people, companies and countries generally are having to compete with each other to buy up gas.Last year countries in Europe and Asia burned through a lot of their gas reserves to heat homes during the long winter.They have therefore...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

India staring at power crisis with coal stocks down to days

An energy crisis is looming over India as coal supplies grow perilously low, adding to challenges for a recovery in Asia’s third largest economy after it was wracked by the pandemic. Supplies across the majority of coal-fired power plants in India have dwindled to just days worth of stock.Federal Power Minister R. K. Singh told the Indian Express newspaper this week that he was bracing for a “trying five to six months.” “I can’t say I am secure … With less than three days of stock, you can’t be secure,” Singh said. The shortages have stoked fears of potential...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy bills set to rise by £400 for millions of households in the spring as gas price soars to record high

Energy bills are set to jump by almost one third for millions of households this spring after the price of natural gas soared to a new record level on Wednesday, with experts forecasting that worse is yet to come.Experts now forecast that the energy price cap, which sets a maximum that suppliers can charge for gas and electricity, will have to rise by a further £400 when it is next reviewed by regulator Ofgem in February, coming into effect in April. It would mean the cost of gas and electricity for the average home is around £1,660 per year.The unprecedented...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK energy crisis: Bills may soar 30% in 2022, as Ofgem warns more firms will collapse as prices spiral

Energy bills could rise further in the UK next year, analysts have warned, after research showed volatile gas prices and the potential collapse of more suppliers could push the price cap up to about £1,660 come summer.The forecast is around 30 per cent higher than the record £1,277 figure set for winter 2021-22, which began at the start of October, according to research agency Cornwall Insight.It comes as the chair of energy regulator Ofgem warned of “significant” price rises and more company failures in light of soaring gas prices.Speaking at the Energy UK conference on Thursday, at what he...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

196K+
Followers
219K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy